Fan view: Why Kevin Nisbet’s mad Aberdeen miss and aftermath reflected season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Why Kevin Nisbet’s mad Aberdeen miss and aftermath reflected season so far

Aberdeen's third against Dunfermline seemed to be cathartic for Kevin Nisbet after his miss minutes earlier. But, Chris Crighton asks, what about the audience?

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet looks dejected after missing a chance during the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet looks dejected after missing a chance during the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Directing coverage of live football must be a stressful affair. Pointing a trove of cameras and microphones at unscripted, unpredictable and extreme emotional turbulence, for the benefit of a pre-watershed audience, comes with many potential pitfalls.

Lingering on the shot of Kevin Nisbet’s relief at finally finding the net for Aberdeen, for instance.

A cathartic moment, as even the most rudimentary of lip readers could discern. His sentiments were echoed around a stadium grown unused to seeing home success.

If Nisbet’s goal, served to him by Shayden Morris’ trademark substitute shuffle, allowed his own memory to tape over the shuddering miss of minutes earlier, the audience may not be so lucky.

For that jaw-dropping post-rattler, followed within seconds by the momentary shock of Dunfermline’s rescinded penalty, was emblematic of Aberdeen’s season so far, in that the striker had tried to do all the right things, for legitimate reasons, yet still almost tipped off unforeseen disaster.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet after his miss. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet after his miss. Image: SNS.

In attempting to create the conditions in which missing was impossible, it became inevitable.

Having stared down the barrel of their lead being cut to a dicey one, no wonder stretching it to three was greeted with such full-throated fricative felicitations, among words found in that region of the dictionary.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Immediate attention now turns to the quest to win another game in the league.

Though experience states that a 3-0 cup win against lower-division opponents does not necessarily lend momentum to a stalled Premiership campaign, the Dons’ next opponents are in a similar state after their own recent results.

Dundee are a bowler who has been hit for two sixes to start the over; Aberdeen must either find or fake the confidence to take a swing at them on Saturday before they settle back into their rhythm. Not even the best-founded forward defensives are impervious to accidents.

Conversation