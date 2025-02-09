Ryan Cryle: Will Aberdeen’s homegrown young talents play part in Premiership and Scottish Cup climax?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ryan Cryle: Will Aberdeen’s homegrown young talents play part in Premiership and Scottish Cup climax?

There has been double encouragement from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to the club's youngsters in the past week, with playing youth something some fans hold dear.

Fletcher Boyd (30) of Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Fletcher Boyd (30) of Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

How many of Aberdeen’s young homegrown talents will play a part for Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership run-in and tilt at the Scottish Cup this season?

A section of the Dons fans always want to see more youth academy products in their side – and they have arguably been given a little bit more encouragement over the past few days.

Firstly, 19-year-old Adam Emslie – the highest-performing young Don out on loan this season – was recalled from League One Cove Rangers in the dying hours before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Aberdeen have taken notice Emslie’s six goals and six assists in little more than 20 appearances for Cove, and the recall decision has very much been made with the intention of giving Emslie a few weeks to prove he can make the step up following the sale of another Dons wideman, Duk, before the window shut.

Dylan Lobban playing for Aberdeen and Adam Emslie in Cove Rangers colours during Blair Yule's Cove testimonial in the summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Dylan Lobban playing for Aberdeen and Adam Emslie in Cove Rangers colours during Blair Yule’s Cove testimonial in the summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

While Emslie was not included in the squad for the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Championship Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie on Sunday, Fletcher Boyd was.

Boyd, 17, was last term’s end-of-season sensation – with two goals in his first two first-team appearances for Aberdeen – but, until his late five-minute cameo on Sunday, had not played since the League Cup group stage in September.

Some supporters have asked, with the Dons struggling for goals in recent months, why Boyd has not had a look in.

Though the Reds were all but through to the cup quarter-finals when the youngster was sent on by Thelin, it is another piece of evidence – following on from the Emslie recall – the Swede is willing to trust his young players in the right moment.

Understandable why Aberdeen boss Thelin hasn’t turned to youth more

Training is, of course, something the public are not privy to, and how these developing players adapt to the specific tactical demands being put on them by Thelin and his coaching staff will factor into how game-time they get.

Ultimately, it is understandable why Thelin has not turned to youth more often this term since the conclusion of the pre-season-like League Cup groups, and only defender Jack Milne, 21, has really made any meaningful appearances since.

Thelin arrived in the summer tasked with bringing success back to Pittodrie, and he has been backed to the tune of more than a million pounds in both transfer windows so far to do so.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd with head coach Jimmy Thelin during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd with head coach Jimmy Thelin during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Of course he would go out and sign experienced players who he thinks can bolster his team – especially during January in the midst of what has become a 14-game slump without victory in the league.

Yes, Aberdeen want to develop local talent, but it is also now a key part of Aberdeen’s stated financial model to speculate, by way of transfer fees and higher wages, on overseas talent as a means to strengthen the club year-on-year.

So there is a balance to be struck.

Aberdeen fans’ desire to see more local players turn out for their team is a noble one

Not having a first-team filled with local youngsters is also not a Dons-specific problem. At present, every squad in the top-flight is skewed away from homegrown talent.

But the underlying point, though – and it is a noble one – is some Aberdeen fans just crave seeing north-east lads, like them, in their side, and it being a priority.

When we revealed, for example, on the day after the transfer window shut, Aberdeen had struck deals to sell 17-year-old centre-back Timothy Akindileni and 16-year-old centre-back Lewis Carrol to English sides QPR and Nottingham Forest, respectively (the second deal actually fell through), there were angry (and hyperbolic) responses, including: “Hopefully someone from the academy will make it into the first-team squad at some point in time.”

Some of these fans seem to think, even at 16 or 17, young players are leaving Aberdeen over a lack of first-team opportunities, and there were even calls to start playing the still-very-young Carrol.

Lewis Carrol in Aberdeenshire Cup action for Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Lewis Carrol in Aberdeenshire Cup action for Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Clearly, it would be a very bold and unlikely move indeed to put a player in their mid-teens in as a starting centre-half at the physically-demanding, top level of Scottish football.

And it is frankly absurd to imply Carol, for example, would currently have any more chance of a first-team starting berth at English Premier League Forest.

But the reactions, while extreme examples, reflect many supporters’ strong feelings over seeing homegrown starlets in their team.

Will we see Boyd or Emslie among the starting line-up when Aberdeen return to Premiership action away at Dundee on Saturday, in a game where there is a highly-charged slump to put to bed? Almost certainly – and understandably – not.

But have the last few days given a bit more encouragement to all of the young talents trying to break into the Aberdeen first-team picture during Thelin’s management? It feels like it.

Conversation