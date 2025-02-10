Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Players will now have to perform to stay in my team

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes increased competition for places will ensure his players do not let their standards slip.

The Dons looked much more like the team who received so many plaudits in the first three months of the season as they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie on Sunday.

January signing Alexander Jensen scored his first goal for the club, while deadline day signing Mats Knoester also impressed on his debut as the Dons ran out comfortable winners against their Championship opponents.

It was a much-needed win for a side who have failed to win any of the last 14 league matches – but the Aberdeen boss believes his January window arrivals have had a positive impact on the squad.

Thelin said: “There is loads of quality in the squad. We’re trying to get to know each other and the lads are buying into what we’re trying to do here.

“With the new signings we have a lot of competition in the squad, and everybody knows they will need to really show up and take the opportunity when they get their time to play.”

Thelin pleased to repay Aberdeen fans

Thelin and his players enjoyed their first home win of 2025 with their supporters after Sunday’s game, where the mood inside Pittodrie was a stark contrast to the doom and gloom of recent months.

The Dons boss was pleased to be able to repay the backing of the Pittodrie faithful and is eager to build on Sunday’s cup win.

He said: “The supporters have been amazing during this difficult time.

“For me and everyone here, it is so important we get that support, but we also have to show it on the pitch.

“We knew it was an important game and one we had to win. It was nice to go through after scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet.

“We will enjoy this game and then we have to focus and prepare for the next game.”

‘Good things we can build on’

Aberdeen were deserved winners against the Pars as the Dons players answered their manager’s call for a more attack-minded and direct approach.

The Dons were a threat going forward throughout the 90 minutes – from full-back Jensen down the right to Pape Habib Gueye and Topi Keskinen pushing into the box to support striker Kevin Nisbet.

Thelin was pleased to see his side commit players forward in search of goals, and hopes to see the same attacking intent in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen manager said: “The timing of the goals were important. We deserved the goal before half-time and I’m happy that we took some good things from the game which we can build on.

“When we arrived in the box, it was not only one player – sometimes it was three or four players in the box sometimes, which is much better. That was a good thing.

“How we built up our attacks was much better than it has been, but there are still things we need to improve.”