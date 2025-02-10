Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Players will now have to perform to stay in my team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Players will now have to perform to stay in my team

Dons manager Thelin believes increased competition for places after the winter window will be crucial in lifting Pittodrie performance levels.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the Dunfermline Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes increased competition for places will ensure his players do not let their standards slip.

The Dons looked much more like the team who received so many plaudits in the first three months of the season as they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie on Sunday.

January signing Alexander Jensen scored his first goal for the club, while deadline day signing Mats Knoester also impressed on his debut as the Dons ran out comfortable winners against their Championship opponents.

It was a much-needed win for a side who have failed to win any of the last 14 league matches – but the Aberdeen boss believes his January window arrivals have had a positive impact on the squad.

Thelin said: “There is loads of quality in the squad. We’re trying to get to know each other and the lads are buying into what we’re trying to do here.

“With the new signings we have a lot of competition in the squad, and everybody knows they will need to really show up and take the opportunity when they get their time to play.”

Thelin pleased to repay Aberdeen fans

Thelin and his players enjoyed their first home win of 2025 with their supporters after Sunday’s game, where the mood inside Pittodrie was a stark contrast to the doom and gloom of recent months.

The Dons boss was pleased to be able to repay the backing of the Pittodrie faithful and is eager to build on Sunday’s cup win.

He said: “The supporters have been amazing during this difficult time.

“For me and everyone here, it is so important we get that support, but we also have to show it on the pitch.

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“We knew it was an important game and one we had to win. It was nice to go through after scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet.

“We will enjoy this game and then we have to focus and prepare for the next game.”

‘Good things we can build on’

Aberdeen were deserved winners against the Pars as the Dons players answered their manager’s call for a more attack-minded and direct approach.

The Dons were a threat going forward throughout the 90 minutes – from full-back Jensen down the right to Pape Habib Gueye and Topi Keskinen pushing into the box to support striker Kevin Nisbet.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Thelin was pleased to see his side commit players forward in search of goals, and hopes to see the same attacking intent in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen manager said: “The timing of the goals were important. We deserved the goal before half-time and I’m happy that we took some good things from the game which we can build on.

“When we arrived in the box, it was not only one player – sometimes it was three or four players in the box sometimes, which is much better. That was a good thing.

“How we built up our attacks was much better than it has been, but there are still things we need to improve.”

