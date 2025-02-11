Duncan Shearer: Scottish Cup win must be a step in right direction for Aberdeen

Time will tell if Aberdeen have put their horrendous run behind them – but there is little doubt Sunday was a huge step in the right direction for the Dons.

There was severe pressure on Dons boss Jimmy Thelin and his players as they welcomed Dunfermline to Pittodrie for their Scottish Cup tie, and there were so many reasons for the Pars to be optimistic of causing a cup shock.

They were facing a side with no wins in 14 league games, struggling to keep a clean sheet, a lack of goal threat, a team who looked low on confidence.

When the draw was made, the run Aberdeen have been on since returning from the international break in November saw their tie picked for TV as a potential banana skin.

There’s a reason the game was televised – broadcasters were sniffing a potential upset.

But the Dons produced a solid performance to run out 3-0 winners, and I was pleased to see the players, manager and the fans all-smiles again at the end of the game.

It has been far too long since we’ve seen that from anyone at Pittodrie.

Plenty of positives from Pittodrie performance

The Dons were worthy winners, too, and Thelin had plenty of positive things to ponder from his side’s performance.

A rare clean sheet, a solid debut from new signing Mats Knoester, an excellent display capped by a first goal from Alexander Jensen, and three goals overall added up to a very pleasing day’s work for the Dons.

The manager rang the changes for the game, too, by dropping his captain Graeme Shinnie and vice-captain Nicky Devlin to the bench.

It not only highlighted the increased competition for places in the squad, but the fact those who played did so well means the players who sat on the sidelines may have to bide their time to get back in.

Gueye getting back to his best

It has taken him a couple of weeks to get back up to speed, but I thought Pape Habib Gueye looked more like the player who had been so impressive at the start of the season before suffering his injury.

He is awkward for opponents, deceptively quick, terrific in the air, and also unselfish – as he showed by teeing up Kevin Nisbet when he could have taken a shot on himself. They are good qualities any manager would look for in a player.

Speaking of Nisbet – I doubt anyone had a bigger smile on their face at the end of the game than the on-loan Millwall striker.

His miss from Gueye’s set-up would have preyed on his mind had he failed to score… and I still can’t quite believe the ball didn’t go in. He did everything right in lifting the ball over Dunfermline goalkeeper Topi Oluwayemi, who had gone to ground, only for the ball to hit the post. The look of horror on Nisbet’s face said it all.

How relieved he must have been then to get a chance to redeem himself with a tap-in following a fine run and cross from substitute Shayden Morris.

Clubs will be dreaming of Scottish Cup glory following Rangers’ exit

The most important thing, though, was progress to the last-eight of the Scottish Cup, and every team will be fancying their chances now one of the big two has been knocked out.

I doubt anyone would have expected the shock of the weekend to come at Ibrox – but it just goes to show how unpredictable cup football can be.

The shock around Govan following Rangers’ 1-0 defeat by Queen’s Park will be seismic, but for the other seven teams left in the competition, only having Celtic to worry about will have them all dreaming this could be their year.

A chance has opened up for one team to have a memorable season, and it is going to be fascinating to see if any of them can take it.

Can County capitalise on Motherwell uncertainty?

Ross County have a chance to get their season up and running again as they return to league action at Motherwell on Saturday.

Don Cowie and his players have had some time to pick through the bones of their 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on February 2 and I’m sure they will be looking to bounce back at Fir Park.

A trip to the Steelmen is never the easiest, but Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation has added to the intrigue of this game for me.

I got to know Ketts well during his time with the Staggies and I know resigning as Well boss is not a decision he will have made lightly.

But when your own fans are getting on your back and your family are suffering, then you have to do what is right for them.

I can recall Roy Aitken taking similar abuse when the Dons were struggling towards the end of his tenure at Aberdeen – but it was the club who decided to make the change.

I don’t think fans should be forcing managers out of clubs. That’s a decision which should be made at board level.

How Motherwell will respond to the loss of their manager will be interesting.

It was hard to glean what impact there has been, given their only game since Ketts quit was against Celtic, but I imagine the mood is uncertain at Fir Park right now – County have to try to tap into that when they head to Lanarkshire this weekend.

The Staggies are 11th, five points ahead of bottom club St Johnstone, and five behind sixth-placed Well.

It’s all to play for.

Caley Thistle must bounce back

Saturday was the first real setback of the Scott Kellacher era for Caley Thistle.

A trip to Arbroath is tough for any side, but especially so for a team like Inverness who want to get the ball down and play.

I read Danny Devine’s comments about the lack of reaction to conceding the first goal, and to see Inverness lose 3-0 is disappointing and unusual.

Scott will be looking for a reaction when League One leaders Stenhousemuir visit Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Inverness have a good record against the teams who have been top of the table this season and they’ll want to maintain that.

With the gap between Caley Jags and safety now at four points, it’s important they react quickly.