Alexander Jensen wants to make this a season to remember for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alexander Jensen wants to make this a season to remember for Aberdeen

The recently-signed Danish defender insists it's all to play for as Dons target cup glory and a return to Europe.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen insists his side have everything to play for as they bid for Scottish Cup glory and a return to European football.

The Dons booked their place in the cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Dunfermline on Sunday.

The victory was the first home win at Pittodrie in 2025, and lifted the gloom following a wretched run of results for the club in the league which has seen them drop to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after going 14 games without a win.

But with his side just two points behind third-placed Dundee United and one game away from a return to Hampden, Jensen knows there is still plenty of scope for success at Pittodrie this term.

The Dane said: “We have everything to play for, even though we haven’t won in the league recently.

“There are a lot of opportunities and we need to keep improving and believing in ourselves.

“I think we will do that.”

The pressure had been building at Pittodrie due to the club’s alarming poor run – but Jensen says the only weight of expectation among the squad is from the players and coaching staff themselves.

He said: “Of course, you always want to win matches. There is a pressure to start with the performances and if we do that then results will come.

“I don’t feel the pressure, and more the pressure from ourselves – because we want to do better.”

“We need to keep improving in training, doing what we need and keep focusing on ourselves, because it is a good squad.

“We want to build the confidence again. I feel the spirit that everybody wants to get better.

“We push each other in training and we need to keep doing that and ensure the wins keep coming in the league.”

Jensen hungry for more goals

Jensen opened his account for the club when he fired home the second goal in the 3-0 win against the Pars at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The former IF Brommapojkarna utility player’s attacking play was a highlight of a comprehensive win for Aberdeen against their Championship opponents and the 23-year-old is eager to contribute more.

He said: “I actually took a bit of a bad touch that took it outside, but sometimes it can help when it is a bit bad, and the shot has gone through. It was good to see.

“I have some lucky strikes at times – I would love to add to that to score more goals.

“Maybe I could do that here. It would be a good sign.”

‘If we keep doing this it will turn around’

The victory against Dunfermline featured the first Aberdeen goals at Pittodrie since Kevin Nisbet netted in a 2-1 defeat to Ross County on January 2.

However, Jensen believes more goals – and league points – will follow if the Dons can maintain the standard set on Sunday.

He said: “I think if we keep doing this, pushing each other, then it will soon turn around and we will get some victories – hopefully.

“I feel we had a great training week. We strive to get better every day as a squad.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“In the last two games in the league I had a good feeling.

“We controlled the game on the pitch, but we struggled in the last third to be really dangerous.

“We had a lot of the ball and were passing too much around.

“We spoke about how we had to be more direct and dangerous – I think we did that very well on Sunday.”

Positive signs but Jensen believes Dons can still improve

Jensen’s goal came early in the second half to double Aberdeen’s lead and followed Pape Habib Gueye’s headed opener in first-half stoppage time.

Jensen believes the timing of the goals was crucial in securing a place in the last-eight of the cup.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was great that we scored just before half-time. It gave us a lot of confidence and kept us going in the second half.

“We scored in two good moments – at the end of the first half and start of the second. It was good for us.

“We did what we had talked about the whole week.

“Of course, there are things you can do better and there were things we could improve, but it was a step in the right direction.”

Conversation