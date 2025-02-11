Willie Miller: Alexander Jensen was Aberdeen’s star v Dunfermline – will he continue at right-back?

Alexander Jensen was undoubtedly the best player on show during Aberdeen’s 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie.

It was the first time we have seen the £545,000 winter window signing from Swedish Allsvenskan side Brommapojkarna on his natural side at right-back, his previous appearances having come at left-back.

I could not believe, as the game progressed, Championship Dunfermline did not adapt their shape to put some extra cover on the 23-year-old Dane, because he seemed to have so much space to maraud forward down the flank.

He was really proactive given the opportunity and very direct – causing the visitors all sorts of problems on the Reds’ right-hand side.

Jensen’s crossing could have been better (he was not the only one), but in the second period he was rewarded for his positivity when the ball came to him in the box and he produced a very neat, composed finish to put Aberdeen 2-0 up.

Boss Jimmy Thelin – who knew Jensen from coming up against him with former club Elfsborg – chose to rest regular Dons right-back Nicky Devlin for the cup game, and is now in the situation of having two good choices for the position following the club’s January transfer business.

Jack MacKenzie, who is soon to be out of contract, played at left-back against Dunfermline.

I wouldn’t read too much into Devlin’s absence from the line-up, as the 31-year-old Scotland international was looking like he needed a rest – given his age and having played almost every fixture this term. I don’t feel he will lose his place for an extended period.

It will be interesting to see how Thelin manages his full-backs in the months ahead, and how much bearing MacKenzie’s contract situation, in contrast to the other candidates’ long-term commitment to Pittodrie, is reflected in their game-time.

New boys Knoesters and Tobers have makings of formidable centre-back partnership

Sunday was also the first chance we have had to watch deadline day centre-back addition Mats Knoesters, who played in the middle of the Aberdeen defence alongside fellow winter window signing Kristers Tobers.

Dutchman Knoesters looked confident. I played with many players from the Netherlands during my career and I’ve yet to meet a Dutchman who isn’t!

It was a decent debut, though.

First and foremost, Knoester was impressive in his use of the ball. His accurate left foot and forward passing were very effective in starting attacks. I can only recall one miscue during the match.

He also showed he was quick enough and looked pretty good in the air.

Knoesters and Tobers are both big, strong guys, so they look to have the makings of a formidable pairing who could help this Dons team record a few more clean sheets – though it will take more than one game to develop their understanding with one another.

With Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington as another centre-half option, and big Slobodan Rubezic, the club have given themselves better depth of choice at centre-half during the transfer window.

Aberdeen still need to be more creative

On Aberdeen’s performance generally, I felt the tie against Dunfermline – after the first 10 minutes – was a routine win.

The Dons got their goals in key moments, with Pape Gueye’s header coming just before half-time and then Jensen’s finish coming just after, and took the wind out of the Pars’ sails after what had been a brave fight in the first half.

However, despite the three Reds goals, the lack of clear-cut chances created, especially in the first period when they had so much pressure around Dunfermline’s box, was a concern – though the showing was an improvement on their goalless last five Premiership fixtures.

The first real cross of quality was Ante Palaversa’s free-kick for Gueye’s opening goal, and manager Thelin will certainly want more creativity and end product from his two wingers, Jeppe Okkels and Topi Keskinen.

The Reds didn’t carve the visitors open on too many occassions, and I would not say Kevin Nisbet upfront and Gueye in the no.10 were causing their opponents loads of issues.

There was another cross in the first half which a fully-sharp Nisbet might have got his head to, and I think getting Aberdeen’s third of the afternoon late on will have helped Kevin’s confidence… especially after the fantastic chance not long before which he passed up.

But once it went to 2-0, I wasn’t really concerned Dunfermline were going to be good enough to hurt Aberdeen unless the Dons made a critical error.

There was obviously the penalty scare, with the spot-kick call overturned, but I think Thelin will have been relatively happy to have got the job done and to move on in the cup.

After Aberdeen board’s backing, it is down to Jimmy Thelin and players to end league misery

Both Aberdeen and Dundee will try to take the positives of their Scottish Cup progress into their top-flight clash at Dens Park on Saturday.

Thelin’s men are 14 league games without a win, while Tony Docherty’s Dundee have seen their own season take a turn with back-to-back 6-0 Premiership defeats to Celtic and Hearts.

I watched Dundee put away Championship Airdrieonians ruthlessly on Saturday.

Heading into this weekend, there is not a lot to separate the fourth-placed Dons and the sides breathing down their neck in the table below them.

The game with the Dees and then the Pittodrie match with Kilmarnock next weekend feel crucial in putting the campaign back on a positive trajectory, and banishing the at-one-point-unthinkable prospect of slipping into the bottom six.

Third-place should still be the target for Aberdeen in the league, and after five signings and backing from the board to try to fix the issues apparent within the squad before the transfer window closed, it is now the sole task of Jimmy and his players to start winning Premiership matches again.