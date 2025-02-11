Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin challenges loan duo to earn permanent deals

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has challenged Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels to turn their loan moves into permanent deals.

Deadline day signing Dabbagh joined the club from Belgian club Charleroi while Okkels was the first arrival of the January window when he arrived from English side Preston North End.

The Dons have the option to make both loan moves permanent if the players loan moves are successful and Thelin hopes to see both give him a decision to make between now and the end of the campaign.

The Dons boss said: “We have the opportunity with some players to buy, but also let’s see what happens with these players with the loans.

“Hopefully they can do really well for us, and then we have the opportunity – I think it’s always good to have the opportunity.

“If everybody is happy with the loan and the player enjoys it here and we are happy with his performance, then it’s an opportunity to do something for the long term.

“Even if it’s some short term we have to fix right now, but still we have to understand what we want to be in the future.”

Dabbagh offers a different dimension

Palestinian international striker Dabbagh arrived at the club at the weekend and has joined his team-mates for training as he waits for his work visa to be granted so he can make his debut for the Dons.

The attacker watched his new side beat Dunfermline 3-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday to book a quarter-final home tie against Rangers’ conquerors Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen’s lack of goals have been a cause for concern in 2025, but Aberdeen boss Thelin is confident Dabbagh can add a different dimension to the forward line.

The Dons manager said: “He’s going to be a different profile how we play this game on the pitch and help us with some thoughts in some games.

“He’s good on his left foot and good at positioning himself in the running behind the line.

“He can also bring a calmness. He uses his body around the box to help other players, but also to finish himself.”

Knoester’s left foot will be Aberdeen asset

Dabbagh’s fellow deadline day arrival, Mats Knoester, also impressed on his debut against the Pars alongside Kristers Tobers in a new-look central defensive partnership.

The naturally left-sided Knoester looked assured on his first outing and Thelin believes the Dutchman’s qualities will improve the team.

When asked if Knoester offered more balance in defence Thelin said: “Yes, but it can be good anyway if you have two right footers or two left footers.

“It’s not so normal to have two left footers for a reason.

“But it’s good to have the opportunity with how we want to switch the game or build up the game with different kind of profiles.”

‘We need strong competition’

Thelin has welcomed the increased competition for places following a busy January window and is happy with the new options he has at his disposal in his bulked-up squad.

The Aberdeen gaffer said: “We always need a strong competition inside a squad and also bring in new qualities of course.

“It’s a mix of competition we need to push the limits on training sessions, but also to bring some different qualities of course.

“How you conduct yourself on the pitch and what you can give to the team, because it’s a mix.

“But sometimes that is what we have been for the long term and some of our loans that we think can help us now and the situation we are in.”