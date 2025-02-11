Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin challenges loan duo to earn permanent deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin challenges loan duo to earn permanent deals

Dons manager hopes Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels can be short-term and long-term solutions for his side.

Oday Dabbagh withfans before the Scottish Cup match between Aberdeen and Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has challenged Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels to turn their loan moves into permanent deals.

Deadline day signing Dabbagh joined the club from Belgian club Charleroi while Okkels was the first arrival of the January window when he arrived from English side Preston North End.

The Dons have the option to make both loan moves permanent if the players loan moves are successful and Thelin hopes to see both give him a decision to make between now and the end of the campaign.

The Dons boss said: “We have the opportunity with some players to buy, but also let’s see what happens with these players with the loans.

“Hopefully they can do really well for us, and then we have the opportunity – I think it’s always good to have the opportunity.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels  and Dunfermline's David Wotherspoon in action during the Scottish Cup tie at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
“If everybody is happy with the loan and the player enjoys it here and we are happy with his performance, then it’s an opportunity to do something for the long term.

“Even if it’s some short term we have to fix right now, but still we have to understand what we want to be in the future.”

Dabbagh offers a different dimension

Palestinian international striker Dabbagh arrived at the club at the weekend and has joined his team-mates for training as he waits for his work visa to be granted so he can make his debut for the Dons.

The attacker watched his new side beat Dunfermline 3-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday to book a quarter-final home tie against Rangers’ conquerors Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen’s lack of goals have been a cause for concern in 2025, but Aberdeen boss Thelin is confident Dabbagh can add a different dimension to the forward line.

Oday Dabbagh (R) of Palestine celebrates scoring against Bangladesh. Image: Shutterstock
The Dons manager said: “He’s going to be a different profile how we play this game on the pitch and help us with some thoughts in some games.

“He’s good on his left foot and good at positioning himself in the running behind the line.

“He can also bring a calmness. He uses his body around the box to help other players, but also to finish himself.”

Knoester’s left foot will be Aberdeen asset

Dabbagh’s fellow deadline day arrival, Mats Knoester, also impressed on his debut against the Pars alongside Kristers Tobers in a new-look central defensive partnership.

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester after the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
The naturally left-sided Knoester looked assured on his first outing and Thelin believes the Dutchman’s qualities will improve the team.

When asked if Knoester offered more balance in defence Thelin said: “Yes, but it can be good anyway if you have two right footers or two left footers.

“It’s not so normal to have two left footers for a reason.

“But it’s good to have the opportunity with how we want to switch the game or build up the game with different kind of profiles.”

‘We need strong competition’

Thelin has welcomed the increased competition for places following a busy January window and is happy with the new options he has at his disposal in his bulked-up squad.

The Aberdeen gaffer said: “We always need a strong competition inside a squad and also bring in new qualities of course.

“It’s a mix of competition we need to push the limits on training sessions, but also to bring some different qualities of course.

“How you conduct yourself on the pitch and what you can give to the team, because it’s a mix.

“But sometimes that is what we have been for the long term and some of our loans that we think can help us now and the situation we are in.”

Conversation