Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Duk’s time at the Dons was up

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes it was time for Duk to move on from the club.

The Dons striker’s rollercoaster career at Pittodrie came to an end on deadline day when he moved to Spanish club CD Leganes.

The Cape Verde international’s departure brought to a close an eventful two-and-a-half years at Pittodrie for the former Benfica B player.

Duk failed to return for pre-season training in the summer after going AWOL for almost three months, before eventually making his way back to the Granite City during the international break in September.

He scored just two goals for the club afterwards, both of them coming in the 3-0 win at Elgin City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in January, bringing his Dons career to a close with a late window move to the La Liga strugglers.

Thelin insists he had no issues with Duk – who made his debut for his new club in a 2-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday – during their time together.

But the Aberdeen boss believes it was best for the player and the club to sever ties last week when Leganes came calling.

The Dons manager said: “We had a good chat, and it was clear for everybody that it was time. We wish him all the best and good luck for the future.

“I think Duk, when he arrived in the late part of the summer, behaved really well and contributed to the team.

“This is normal in football that some players come, and some players leave.

“He has got a good opportunity, has done his time here now and moves on.”

Dons boss insists McGarry needs more game time

New Zealand left-back James McGarry also left the Dons last month, joining Greek Super League club Athens Kallithea on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Dons from Central Coast Mariners of Australia in August 2023, but has made just 14 starts and 28 appearances overall during his time at Pittodrie.

With Alexander Jensen arriving last month to bolster the full-back position, and McGarry set to turn 27 in April, Thelin believes it is in the player’s best interests to pursue regular football elsewhere at this stage of his career.

The Dons boss said: “It’s more about where you are in your career, the playing time and what you want to build right now.

“We saw a specific role for Jensen and what he can help us with – also, because he is nearly 27 now, James needs game rhythm.

“That’s why there was the loan because you also have to think about the squad and the team.

“Sometimes when you feel you have to be honest.

“When you feel like you don’t have as much time here, it’s better you go here to play more to keep the level and progress in your career.”

McGarry made his first start for Kallithea on Monday, playing the full-game as they beat Atromitos 2-1.