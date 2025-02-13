Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Duk’s time at the Dons was up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Duk’s time at the Dons was up

The Dons manager feels it was the right moment for Duk to move on - as Thelin also detailed the reasons behind left-back James McGarry's loan exit.

By Paul Third
Duk made his debut for Leganes at Valencia on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock.
Duk made his debut for Leganes at Valencia on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes it was time for Duk to move on from the club.

The Dons striker’s rollercoaster career at Pittodrie came to an end on deadline day when he moved to Spanish club CD Leganes.

The Cape Verde international’s departure brought to a close an eventful two-and-a-half years at Pittodrie for the former Benfica B player.

Duk failed to return for pre-season training in the summer after going AWOL for almost three months, before eventually making his way back to the Granite City during the international break in September.

He scored just two goals for the club afterwards, both of them coming in the 3-0 win at Elgin City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in January, bringing his Dons career to a close with a late window move to the La Liga strugglers.

Thelin insists he had no issues with Duk – who made his debut for his new club in a 2-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday – during their time together.

But the Aberdeen boss believes it was best for the player and the club to sever ties last week when Leganes came calling.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City, his final goal for the club. Image: SNS.

The Dons manager said: “We had a good chat, and it was clear for everybody that it was time. We wish him all the best and good luck for the future.

“I think Duk, when he arrived in the late part of the summer, behaved really well and contributed to the team.

“This is normal in football that some players come, and some players leave.

“He has got a good opportunity, has done his time here now and moves on.”

Dons boss insists McGarry needs more game time

New Zealand left-back James McGarry also left the Dons last month, joining Greek Super League club Athens Kallithea on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Dons from Central Coast Mariners of Australia in August 2023, but has made just 14 starts and 28 appearances overall during his time at Pittodrie.

With Alexander Jensen arriving last month to bolster the full-back position, and McGarry set to turn 27 in April, Thelin believes it is in the player’s best interests to pursue regular football elsewhere at this stage of his career.

Aberdeen's James McGarry (L) and Hearts' James Wilson in action. Image SNS
James McGarry, left, has joined Greek club Athens Kallithea. Image SNS.

The Dons boss said: “It’s more about where you are in your career, the playing time and what you want to build right now.

“We saw a specific role for Jensen and what he can help us with – also, because he is nearly 27 now, James needs game rhythm.

“That’s why there was the loan because you also have to think about the squad and the team.

“Sometimes when you feel you have to be honest.

“When you feel like you don’t have as much time here, it’s better you go here to play more to keep the level and progress in your career.”

McGarry made his first start for Kallithea on Monday, playing the full-game as they beat Atromitos 2-1.

Conversation