Aberdeen FC

Oday Dabbagh loved ‘crazy’ Aberdeen atmosphere – as he backs himself to hit goal trail for Dons

Palestine international striker Oday Dabbagh has spoken for the first time about signing for Aberdeen on deadline day, having been at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Oday Dabbagh on the Aberdeen bench during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

New Aberdeen striker Oday Dabbagh has given his review of the “crazy” Pittodrie atmosphere after experiencing the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Deadline day signing Dabbagh was not in the Reds matchday squad for Sunday’s victory – which set up a home quarter-final against Queen’s Park next month – but did arrive in Scotland in time to attend the cup tie.

He told RedTV: “For me, it really was a crazy atmosphere. I love it. I love it a lot.

“And it was really nice. The fans… there was a warm welcome for me.

“And really, I feel so good.

“I was here one day before on Saturday. I met my teammates and the staff.

“And then next day it was the game.

“And I went to the dressing room to feel the atmosphere, to see everything. And really it was nice.

“It was really good.”

Aberdeen switch took ‘two, three hours’

Dabbagh was signed on loan from Belgian top-flight side Charleroi on last Monday evening, with the Dons having the option to make the switch permanent should the forward impress.

The 26-year-old revealed the speed at which his transfer to Aberdeen materialised in the final hours of the transfer window.

“The (initial) interest was, I think, the beginning of January,” Dabbagh said.  But then nothing, you know,

“Then last day in the transfer window, they just called me.

“It happened so fast. I really was not expecting – it was an unexpected transfer.

“Charleroi called me, and they said: ‘We have interest from Aberdeen.’

“I said: ‘Ok, if you found agreement for me, I will go there.’

“And then it’s after two, three hours… ‘Ok, everything done.’

“I said: ‘Really?’

“About Aberdeen, you know, a lot of people, they told me: ‘Aberdeen, Scotland, good people, like a good team, you will enjoy, you will have a good moment there.’

“When I come here, I see it is really nice people, nice club.

“And you know, it is historic club, you know. So I’m so happy to be here.”

‘I hope I will have many goals with Aberdeen’

Palestine international Dabbagh has scored throughout a globe-trotting career, and is confident he can continue to be among the goals for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side.

He said: “This is a competitive team. And also it’s a challenge for me, for everyone – to give everything, to be good in the training.

“And then, in the end, the coach decides.

“I just come here so I can help the team as much as I can. And to give everything. And then we will see after what will happen.

“When I started in Kuwait, I scored there – I was top-scorer there.

“Then I went to Portugal, also I scored.

Kortrijk's Kings Kangwa, Charleroi's Oday Dabbagh (centre) and Kortrijk's Felipe Avenatti fight for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
“And also, first season for me in Belgium, also I scored some goals.

“And yes, I hope now I will have also many goals with Aberdeen.”

Dabbagh thinks, for a forward, self-belief is fundamental to performance, adding: “If he has his confidence, he can score from nothing. He can also use all the chances to score.”

The first Palestine-born player in Europe

Aberdeen’s new boy is the first Palestinian-born player to play European football. He is determined to make the most of the milestone.

He said: “For me, it’s really something I’m proud of and it’s a big responsibility to represent my country good and also open the door for other Palestinians to go outside.”

