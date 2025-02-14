Joe Harper: The one change I would make to the Aberdeen team for this weekend’s trip to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: The one change I would make to the Aberdeen team for this weekend’s trip to Dundee

Dons legend Harper discusses Jimmy Thelin's team selection for the trip to Dens Park.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

I’m a lot happier with Aberdeen after the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline Athletic.

It was a tie everyone expected Aberdeen to win but Queen’s Park’s victory against Rangers at Ibrox shows you can’t take anything for granted.

The Dons played well, got the job done and made it through to the quarter-finals.

We could have scored more and we are desperately needing a good striker who can score goals. Kevin Nisbet got a goal at the weekend but he still appears to be lacking in confidence.

He seems to do a lot of work outside the box, whereas I prefer a striker whose main focus is getting into the penalty area and getting on the end of crosses.

If Oday Dabbagh’s work permit comes through in time, I would put him straight in from the start against Dundee if he felt fit to play.

The best player on the park against Dunfermline was Alexander Jensen.

He is very good at getting the ball and quickly whipping a good cross into the middle.

Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.

I would certainly liked to have played alongside someone like that who is putting good crosses into the box before defenders can get settled.

He did it a few times against Dunfermline but there was no one there to take advantage, which must have been frustrating for him.

I used to always tell my teammates I wanted the ball played into the penalty area as early as possible.

And because I knew my teammates would try to do that I would usually have a head-start on the defender who was marking me, who maybe wasn’t expecting an early cross.

Will Jensen remain on the right?

It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Thelin makes any changes to the team for the trip to Dundee.

Nicky Devlin, who received a Scotland call-up after his good form earlier in the season, was left on the bench with Jensen deployed at right-back rather than on the left.

Will Jimmy keep Jensen there or move him back to the left for the match at Dens Park?

I expect Jensen will remain at right back.

I was impressed by Mats Knoester in the centre of defence. He looks a good addition.

The defence looked tighter and I liked that they were getting the ball forward quickly rather than passing the ball along the defence.

The reward for the win was another home tie against Queen’s Park. It is a very good draw for Aberdeen and a great chance to get to another Hampden semi-final.

It won’t be easy as Queen’s Park will head to Pittodrie with plenty of confidence following their Ibrox heroics.

But it is a magnificent opportunity for Jimmy Thelin and the players to take another step towards success in a cup competition.

The focus, now, however should firmly be on Dundee and ending this long run of league games without a win.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee have struggled in the league with successive 6-0 defeats against Hearts and Celtic. They bounced back with a 4-0 win against Airdrieonians in the cup last weekend but Saturday’s encounter will be a big match for both teams.

If Aberdeen can produce another strong display then they can get that league win they so badly need.

I expect it could turn into a bit of a battle and it may come down to who wants it more on the day.

Hopefully the cup win will have given the players some extra belief and they can go to Dundee and start building momentum with a win.

 

