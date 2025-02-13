Oday Dabbagh update as Aberdeen’s new striker moves closer to debut at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Oday Dabbagh update as Aberdeen’s new striker moves closer to debut at Dundee

Dabbagh, 26, signed on loan from Belgian club Charleroi late on transfer deadline day last week.

By Ryan Cryle
Oday Dabbagh on the Aberdeen bench during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s new centre-forward Oday Dabbagh has moved a step closer to making his Dons debut.

The 26-year-old striker signed on loan from Belgian top-flight Charleroi last on transfer deadline day, last Monday, with the Reds securing the Palestine international on a deal which includes an option to buy in the summer – should Dabbagh impress.

Though he was in attendance at Pittodrie, Dabbagh was unable to feature for Aberdeen in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round victory over Championship Dunfermline Athletic.

This was because the club were still awaiting a work permit for their new attacker.

The Press and Journal can confirm the Dons have now secured the work permit for Dabbagh, who has been able to train with his new team-mates this week and will now be eligible to play in Saturday’s Premiership visit to Dundee’s Dens Park.

Oday Dabbagh in action for Charleroi. Image: Shutterstock.
Reds boss Jimmy Thelin may opt to throw ex-Kuwaiti Premier League golden boot-winner Dabbagh straight into his side as Aberdeen look to end a 14-game winless run in the league. 

The Dons have failed to score in their last five Premiership outings, though Millwall loan striker Kevin Nisbet did end his wait for a goal in last weekend’s cup clash with the Pars.

