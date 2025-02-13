Oday Dabbagh update as Aberdeen’s new striker moves closer to debut at Dundee

Aberdeen’s new centre-forward Oday Dabbagh has moved a step closer to making his Dons debut.

The 26-year-old striker signed on loan from Belgian top-flight Charleroi last on transfer deadline day, last Monday, with the Reds securing the Palestine international on a deal which includes an option to buy in the summer – should Dabbagh impress.

Though he was in attendance at Pittodrie, Dabbagh was unable to feature for Aberdeen in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round victory over Championship Dunfermline Athletic.

This was because the club were still awaiting a work permit for their new attacker.

The Press and Journal can confirm the Dons have now secured the work permit for Dabbagh, who has been able to train with his new team-mates this week and will now be eligible to play in Saturday’s Premiership visit to Dundee’s Dens Park.

Reds boss Jimmy Thelin may opt to throw ex-Kuwaiti Premier League golden boot-winner Dabbagh straight into his side as Aberdeen look to end a 14-game winless run in the league.

The Dons have failed to score in their last five Premiership outings, though Millwall loan striker Kevin Nisbet did end his wait for a goal in last weekend’s cup clash with the Pars.