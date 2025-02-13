Revealed: The Aberdeen player who leads the Scottish Premiership tackling stats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: The Aberdeen player who leads the Scottish Premiership tackling stats

The Dons player has won 52 tackles in league games this season.

The Aberdeen team training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
The Aberdeen team training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

There will be more than a few football observers who believe tackling is a dying art in the modern game.

So rare is a crunching tackle in the Champions League or the English Premier League these days it is usually greeted by a defender fist-pumping and celebrating like they have scored.

But – other than a goal – nothing quite gets a football crowd worked up into a bit of excitement than a huge 50-50 challenge in the middle of the park.

There is one Aberdeen player who leads the way when it comes to tackling in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie has won 52 tackles so far – the most in the league.

According to football stats website FBref, that is two more tackles than Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin with Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin third on 43 tackles won.

Dundee’s Mohamed Sylla is fourth on 42 tackles with Dundee United duo Vicko Sevelj and Will Ferry both on 39.

Referee Don Robertson speaks with Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie as he consults VAR over a potential Hibernian handball. Image: SNS.

Shinnie and Devlin’s reputations as players who thrive on being in the thick of the action is underlined by the fact they are also the two most fouled players in the Premiership.

Shinnie has been fouled 48 times with Devlin drawing a foul on 46 occasions.

Aberdeen attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, is third on 43 fouls.

Getting his timing Wright

When it comes to making interceptions, one Ross County player leads the way by some distance.

When he is not scoring spectacular goals from 30 yards or conceding penalties for inexplicable handballs, Staggies defender Akil Wright is the king of the timely intervention.

He has made 50 interceptions this season – 12 more Sven Sprangler of St Johnstone and Dundee United’s Will Ferry who are join second place.

Another Ross County player, Connor Randall, is fourth with 37 interceptions with Dundee’s Sylla (36) making up the top five.

Ross County’s Akil Wright celebrates after scoring against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.  

Dundee United’s Sevelj is top of the naughty list for making the most fouls this season with 49 so far.

That is four more than St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka and St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen has conceded more fouls than any other Dons player on 34 which puts him in joint eighth-place in the Premiership stats and one foul ahead of teammate Shinnie.

 

