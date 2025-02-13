Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic joins Serbian side on loan

Aberdeen central defender Slobodan Rubezic has joined Serbian side FK Novi Pazar on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped six times by Montenegro, joined the Dons from Novi Pazar for an undisclosed fee in 2023 and will spend the remainder of the campaign back at his former club.

Rubezic was not in the squad for Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline.

The defender was substituted after 40 minutes in his last appearance for the Dons – a 3-0 home defeat against St Mirren.

The Dons signed three central defenders during the January transfer window – Dutchman Mats Knoesters, Latvia captain Kristers Tobers and Alfie Dorrington on a loan deal from Tottenham.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Slobodan’s professionalism and application since our arrival has been exemplary however, he now believes it is the right time for him to return to Serbia in search of regular game time.

“We would like to wish him well during his time at his former club.”

Rubezic has made 57 appearances over his two seasons with the Dons – scoring one goal.