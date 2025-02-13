Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic joins Serbian side on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic joins Serbian side on loan

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic has a headed chance during the 2-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen central defender Slobodan Rubezic has joined Serbian side FK Novi Pazar on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped six times by Montenegro, joined the Dons from Novi Pazar for an undisclosed fee in 2023 and will spend the remainder of the campaign back at his former club.

Rubezic was not in the squad for Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline.

The defender was substituted after 40 minutes in his last appearance for the Dons – a 3-0 home defeat against St Mirren.

The Dons signed three central defenders during the January transfer window – Dutchman Mats Knoesters, Latvia captain Kristers Tobers and Alfie Dorrington on a loan deal from Tottenham.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and Slobodan Rubezic at full time following a 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Slobodan’s professionalism and application since our arrival has been exemplary however, he now believes it is the right time for him to return to Serbia in search of regular game time.

“We would like to wish him well during his time at his former club.”

Rubezic has made 57 appearances over his two seasons with the Dons – scoring one goal.

 

