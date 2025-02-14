Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says personal reasons behind Slobodan Rubezic’s return to Serbia

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes the comforts of home can help Slobodan Rubezic get his Dons career back on track.

The Dons central defender left Pittodrie earlier this week when he rejoined former club Novi Pazar on loan for the rest of the season.

Rubezic had a difficult time with his club in recent weeks, losing his place in the team after error-strewn performances on his return from a red card in the 2-0 defeat against Motherwell at Fir Park in January.

Dons boss Thelin says the defender was allowed to return to Serbia on loan for personal reasons.

Thelin said: “I think the competition is strong inside the squad and we always have a dialogue with the players to do the best thing for everyone and in this moment, it was good for him to get more game time closer to home for some personal reasons.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much, but it’s good sometimes for a player to be closer to home and also still playing football, so he can find the regular team time, but also have this closer to the family.

“He’s human. Everybody knows he’s not a robot, but you always try to find the best way for everyone and it’s different reasons sometimes, but this way was a good match with game time and closer to the family.”

‘It was the best decision for the club and the player’

Rubezic, who joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2023, has scored one goal in 57 appearances during his time at Pittodrie which Thelin insists is not at an end following his return to Serbia.

The Dons bow is confident the Montenegro international will return to the club this summer.

Thelin said: “He’s still an Aberdeen player. I hope to see him back.

“That’s why you have to try to make good decisions every time if you believe in something, and that it is the best decision for Aberdeen Football Club and the individual player

“I think we have found a good way in this moment to do this decision.”

Mitov returns for trip to Dundee

With Rubezic returning to Serbia the Dons boss will welcome goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov back into the squad for Saturday’s Premiership match against Dundee.

Mitov returned to the first team from a hamstring injury in December but suffered a minor injury soon after and as a result he has not played a game in 2025.

But the Bulgarian international is available for the trip to Dens Park as the Dons look to pick-up their first league win since mid-November.

Thelin said: “He’s getting better and better, so he will be inside the squad tomorrow, so that’s a sign in the right direction.

“We have three good goalkeepers, but of course it has been a good start of the season and also, again, having this competition inside the squad is pushing everyone to get better.

“They have some different attributes also, so it’s good to have more players available for everyone.”

Dabbagh available for Dens

New signing Oday Dabbagh is also added to the squad after receiving international clearance.

The deadline day loan signing from Charleroi is in line to make his debut against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons have won both meetings between the sides this season but Thelin knows his side will have to work hard to maintain that record tomorrow.

He said: “They have some players coming back, and they have a good manager in Tony Docherty.

“Every game is a new opportunity for everyone, and even for us, so we are focusing on our things, and we are prepared and ready to show our best side of ourselves and hopefully keep growing.”