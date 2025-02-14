Sivert Heltne Nilsen vows Aberdeen will emerge stronger than ever after tough period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sivert Heltne Nilsen vows Aberdeen will emerge stronger than ever after tough period

Norwegian midfielder convinced Dons will emerge even stronger from their mid-season slump.

By Paul Third
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen directing hi team-mates.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is convinced the Dons will emerge even stronger from their mid-season malaise.

It has been a wildly inconsistent season for the Dons with Jimmy Thelin’s side started the campaign with 31 points out of 33 before embarking on a 14 game winless league run.

The only respite has come in the Scottish Cup where Aberdeen have beaten Elgin City and Dunfermline 3-0 to reach the quarter-final but Nilsen is adamant his side will rebound stronger than ever.

The Norwegian experienced relegation with his former club Brann before bouncing back to win promotion and establish themselves in the top flight of Norwegian football again.

While the Dons are not in a relegation dogfight, Nilsen expects a similar upwards trajectory for his club at Pittodrie.

Nilsen said: “When you come out of a tough period you have learned and know more than you did before.

“When it’s over you know what you can trust in your team and won’t go back into it again.

“I have been through it before, at my old team we went down but came out the other side.

“After that we felt invincible.

“We are not in the challenge to go down, but we’ve been in a tough time.

“I am sure that we will come out of the other side – and will be stronger.”

Nilsen not dwelling on mistakes

Fictional football coach Ted Lasso urged one of his players to “be a goldfish” and forget whenever he made a mistake or missed a chance to score, and it seems Nilsen follows a similar mantra.

The tough-tackling midfielder is not one for dwelling on bad results. It is what can be learned, win or lose, and used to improve his team, which his focus is on.

Nilsen said: “We all have the belief that we’re going to get better.

“In football you need to have a short memory, you can’t always be thinking about what has happened.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“It’s about the next match, of course you have to learn but you can’t stick too long. That’s important for us.”

Nilsen knows Thelin demands high standards

Nilsen is no stranger to Dons boss Thelin’s methods having worked with the Aberdeen manager at Elfsborg.

Aberdeen’s current struggles are the first time Nilsen has seen his manager have to navigate such a protracted run without a victory but he says his boss has not changed his ways at all.

He said: “I joined Elfsborg at a good time because the team was strong then, they had experienced their tough times before I arrived.

“I timed it well, we didn’t lose very many games when I was there.

“When I came here I didn’t expect it to go right all the time, you can’t when a team has been changing a lot with their performances.

“It can be complex to get everyone on the same page and make a team think like one.

“It’s usual for the manager to be honest, if he sees something then he will say it.

“Jimmy is a very demanding manager, he uses a lot of himself.

“He spends a lot of time analysing the training and the performances in games to help us get better.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on February 01, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

“That gives him the right to demand a lot from us as well, he sets a good example by demanding from himself.

“When he does that, it’s easier to demand things from his players.

“He is very calm but he is always eager to win and you can feel his passion, which is a good thing.”

‘Shinnie is very important for us’

Nilsen wore the captain’s armband at Pittodrie for the first time last weekend as regular skipper Graeme Shinnie and vice-captain Nicky Devlin started the cup win against Dunfermline on the bench.

The Norwegian could be in charge again for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Dens Park to face Dundee but he will be happy to hand the armband back to Shinnie if necessary.

Nilsen said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to be captain but the best feeling was to win and be through in the cup.

“We have a very strong leader in Shinnie, he is very important for us.”

Conversation