Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails Dons support for roaring their side to victory at Dundee

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hailed the support of the Dons fans for helping his side end their 14-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win against Dundee at Dens Park.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen gave the Dons their first league win in 15 matches in a run dating back to November 9 when Thelin’s side beat the Dark Blues 4-1 at Pittodrie.

The victory takes the Dons back into third place in the Scottish Premiership and the Aberdeen manager was pleased to be able to send the 3,000 Aberdeen fans home happy again.

Thelin said: “Our supporters have been there in tough times and the players put a smile on their face.

“It was good to see them celebrate together after the game.

“Tomorrow, we get back to working hard because we know nothing is done, the season isn’t over until May.

“Now we have won a game again, have three points again – and I think the team is growing.”

When reminded his side are back up to third place the Dons boss said: “It’s really good, that is what we’re aiming for this season.

“There are still a lot of games to play so we have to keep working, keep the intensity up.

“It’s going to be really competitive to the end of the season, there are a lot of teams there.”

‘I am going to enjoy it’

It has been a challenging three months for the Aberdeen manager after watching his side lose the momentum they built up in an outstanding start to the campaign.

Thelin will enjoy the win but he is already focused on Saturday’s home game against Kilmarnock.

He said: “Everyone knows the run we’ve been on so of course I’m happy. It was so nice to get the three points.

“It was a really nice feeling, in the dressing-room with the players and also with the supporters.

“I am going to enjoy it, you always have to celebrate the small victories within the season to get new energy.

“Then tomorrow we will focus again on the next game and build on the things that were good today.”

Sluggish start from the Dons

The 3-0 win for the Dons in their previous game was achieved by virtue of a performance which displayed control and composure.

There was precious little of that to be found in a sluggish start on their return to league duty with the visitors seemingly determined to invite pressure from their hosts in the early exchanges.

Dundee were aggressive and direct as Aberdeen stood off their opponents, and it was the home side who looked by far the more threatening in the opening 20 minutes.

Dark Blues striker Simon Murray cut in from the left wing before firing in a low curling effort which was saved by Dons goalkeeper Ross Doohan in the sixth minute.

With the Dons showing little attacking intent of their own Dundee kept the pressure on and Josh Mulligan shot straight at Doohan before Pape Habib Gueye was caught ball watching by Mo Sylla, who teed up Ziyad Larkeche, but the midfielder struck the side netting.

Visitors turned the tide midway through first half

It took the Dons until the 26th minute to give their opponents pause for thought defensively but from the moment they tested Dundee the tide turned in their favour.

Topi Keskinen collected a pass from Ante Palaversa before firing straight at Dee keeper Jon McCracken. Two minutes later Palaversa’s deflected effort was tipped over by McCracken for Aberdeen’s first corner – and that was all the invitation the visitors needed.

Alexander Jensen’s delivery was cleared as far as Jeppe Okkels who curled in a cross to the back post where Kristers Tobers fired in a shot.

McCracken parried the defender’s effort but it fell perfectly to Kevin Nisbet to lash home the rebound and put his side ahead.

From offering little, three chances in as many minutes suddenly had the Dons ahead.

Okkels was eager to get in on the act and a fine solo run presented him with sight of goal but McCracken parried his effort as the Dons pushed for a second.

But Dundee came close to levelling before the interval when a penalty box scramble ended with Jordan McGhee firing wide for the Dark Blues.

Keskinen cracker doubled Dons’ lead

The home side would rue not taking that chance as the Dons doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half as Nisbet’s terrific touch and pass released Keskinen and he strode forward before firing home a spectacular 25-yard effort.

It was a fabulous goal but the Dons’ celebrations were cut short as they switched off defensively two minutes later and Dee substitute Seb Palmer-Houlden ran in unmarked to convert Mulligan’s cross to reduce the arrears.

The goal set-up a frantic final half hour but for all their pressure the home side never managed to test Doohan.

Instead it was the Dons who created the best opportunities with McCracken making a fine save to keep out Tobers’ header before Mulligan made a fine block to deny Keskinen.

But the roar of delight at the end from the large travelling support told the story. A long overdue league win for the Dons.

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2) – McCracken 6, Donnelly 6, C. Robertson 6, Portales 6, Mulligan 7, McGhee 6, Sylla 6 (F. Robertson 58), Cameron 6 (Adewumi 67), Larkeche 6 (Garza 82), Tiffoney 5 (Palmer-Houlden 46), Murray 6. Subs not used – Carson, Ingram, Astley, Shaughnessy, Samuels.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Doohan 6, Jensen 7, Tobers 7, Knoester 7, MacKenzie 6 (Devlin 56), Palaversa 7 (Shinnie 89), Nilsen 7, Keskinen 7 (Dabbagh 89), Gueye 6 (Clarkson 89), Okkels 6 (Morris 56), Nisbet 7. Subs not used – Mitov, Dorrington, Boyd, Ambrose.

Referee – Grant Irvine 7

Attendance – 7,632.

Man of the match – Topi Keskinen