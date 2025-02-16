Kevin Nisbet ready to show Aberdeen his very best

Kevin Nisbet insists he is ready to show Aberdeen his best after putting his long recovery behind him.

The on-loan Millwall striker made it back-to-back goals for the Dons after scoring the opener and setting up Topi Keskinen for the winner as his side recorded their first win in 15 league matches with a 2-1 victory at Dundee on Saturday.

Nisbet impressed as Aberdeen’s lone forward in a battling victory for Jimmy Thelin’s side and the Dons striker is determined to hit the goal trail in the weeks ahead.

The forward said: “That was my first 90 minutes last week (against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup) in the last 18 months, so to get another one under my belt is great.

“I feel fitter, I feel sharper, I feel quicker as well, so I just hope for the goals to keep coming.

“I’ve got a knack of scoring goals at Dens Park and against Dundee, so it’s great, just for me to go on a wee run now.”

Nisbet broke his scoring drought in the Dons’ 3-0 Scottish Cup win against the Pars at Pittodrie a week ago, but only after missing a great chance for his side.

The striker did not squander his second chance, however, and having followed it up with another goal and assist at Dens Park, he is in confident mood.

He said: It was important to score last week, especially after the miss.

“I was like: ‘Oh no man, not again!’

“But it’s great and I think that’s all it takes, just that one goal to go on a run and it was good to get another goal on Saturday, and I can look forward to Kilmarnock with confidence.”

‘I’m always telling Topi to shoot more’

Having scored the opener for his side Nisbet turned creator to set-up team-mate Keskinen for a spectacular goal which doubled the Dons’ lead at the Dark Blues.

It was Keskinen’s third goal against Tony Docherty’s side this season and Nisbet insists his team-mate’s excellent strike is not uncommon.

Nisbet said: “It was a great finish, he’s got it in the locker. He’s direct, he’s quick and he’s got a great strike on him.

“I am always telling him to shoot more. Actually I think I was shouting behind him, just shoot, shoot and he’s put it in the top bin, so yeah, great for him.”

Nisbet’s praise for Dons new central defensive duo

Keskinen’s spectacular goal was the memorable moment from Aberdeen’s win, which takes them back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

But Nisbet believes the new central defensive pairing of Mats Knoester and Kristers Tobers played pivotal roles in Aberdeen’s first league win since November 9.

He said: “I’m delighted for Mats and Tobers, I thought they were brilliant at the back.

“I think they’re calm, assured, they’re strong, they’re good on the ball and good in the air.

“They’ve just got that physical presence at the back as well, which has been great for us.

“It’s kind of settled us down because since they began they’ve been great.”

Nisbet and his team-mates celebrated their victory with the 3,000 members of the Aberdeen support at the end of the game and the Dons striker admitted relief and happiness were the overriding emotions at full-time.

He said: “If you go that long without a win, you just want to get the first win, then just build on that.

“It has been a long time coming but it’s just great to get the monkey off our back really

“Especially, the run we’ve only been on and we’re still sitting third, so it’s great.

“But for us it’s just about getting to Monday and working hard again for the Kilmarnock game again.”