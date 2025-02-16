Kevin Nisbet ready to show Aberdeen his very best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Kevin Nisbet ready to show Aberdeen his very best

Striker on the hunt for goals after feeling the fittest and sharpest he has been in 18 months.

By Paul Third
Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet insists he is ready to show Aberdeen his best after putting his long recovery behind him.

The on-loan Millwall striker made it back-to-back goals for the Dons after scoring the opener and setting up Topi Keskinen for the winner as his side recorded their first win in 15 league matches with a 2-1 victory at Dundee on Saturday.

Nisbet impressed as Aberdeen’s lone forward in a battling victory for Jimmy Thelin’s side and the Dons striker is determined to hit the goal trail in the weeks ahead.

The forward said: “That was my first 90 minutes last week (against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup) in the last 18 months, so to get another one under my belt is great.

“I feel fitter, I feel sharper, I feel quicker as well, so I just hope for the goals to keep coming.

“I’ve got a knack of scoring goals at Dens Park and against Dundee, so it’s great, just for me to go on a wee run now.”

Nisbet broke his scoring drought in the Dons’ 3-0 Scottish Cup win against the Pars at Pittodrie a week ago, but only after missing a great chance for his side.

The striker did not squander his second chance, however, and having followed it up with another goal and assist at Dens Park, he is in confident mood.

He said: It was important to score last week, especially after the miss.

“I was like: ‘Oh no man, not again!’

“But it’s great and I think that’s all it takes, just that one goal to go on a run and it was good to get another goal on Saturday, and I can look forward to Kilmarnock with confidence.”

‘I’m always telling Topi to shoot more’

Having scored the opener for his side Nisbet turned creator to set-up team-mate Keskinen for a spectacular goal which doubled the Dons’ lead at the Dark Blues.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
It was Keskinen’s third goal against Tony Docherty’s side this season and Nisbet insists his team-mate’s excellent strike is not uncommon.

Nisbet said: “It was a great finish, he’s got it in the locker.  He’s direct, he’s quick and he’s got a great strike on him.

“I am always telling him to shoot more. Actually I think I was shouting behind him, just shoot, shoot and he’s put it in the top bin, so yeah, great for him.”

Nisbet’s praise for Dons new central defensive duo

Keskinen’s spectacular goal was the memorable moment from Aberdeen’s win, which takes them back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

But Nisbet believes the new central defensive pairing of Mats Knoester and Kristers Tobers played pivotal roles in Aberdeen’s first league win since November 9.

Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m delighted for Mats and Tobers, I thought they were brilliant at the back.

“I think they’re calm, assured, they’re strong, they’re good on the ball and good in the air.

“They’ve just got that physical presence at the back as well, which has been great for us.

“It’s kind of settled us down because since they began they’ve been great.”

Nisbet and his team-mates celebrated their victory with the 3,000 members of the Aberdeen support at the end of the game and the Dons striker admitted relief and happiness were the overriding emotions at full-time.

He said: “If you go that long without a win, you just want to get the first win, then just build on that.

“It has been a long time coming but it’s just great to get the monkey off our back really

“Especially, the run we’ve only been on and we’re still sitting third, so it’s great.

“But for us it’s just about getting to Monday and working hard again for the Kilmarnock game again.”

Conversation