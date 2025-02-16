Paul Third: The tide is turning at Aberdeen – and rollercoaster season could have silver lining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: The tide is turning at Aberdeen – and rollercoaster season could have silver lining

Back-to-back wins have changed the mood at Pittodrie and it's all to play for in the closing stretch.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates his goal at Dundee. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Whisper it but there is a distinct feeling change is in the air at Aberdeen.

Saturday’s 2-1 win for the Dons at Dundee was their first win in the league since November 9.

But that should not be the focus. Instead, it’s what the result at Dens Park means for manager Jimmy Thelin and his players.

The roar of delight for the 3,000 members of the Red Army and the jubilant celebrations of Thelin’s players on the pitch spoke volumes.

The wretched, horrendous run was finally at an end.

In typical fashion the Dons did it the hard way, weathering an early storm before scoring twice, only to concede two minutes after doubling their lead, then having to dig deep to grind out the win in a tense final half hour.

But the Dons were worth their win at Dundee.

They wanted it more, threw bodies in front of the ball to block all that Dundee could muster, and committed men forward when the opportunity arose.

In fact, many of the hallmarks of August through to mid-November were evident in the City of Discovery.

Players have responded to the manager’s call for more

Time will tell if the tide is turning but Thelin has been a picture of calm throughout the chaos which has unfolded.

He has looked at what action needed to be taken and done so quietly and quickly.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at full time at Dens Park. Image: SNS
When the goals dried up, he focused on switching up his attack and improving the fitness and sharpness of his team.

When the defence started to leak, he plugged the gaps with new faces in January.

But most importantly, when harsh truths needed to be said, the manager said them.

He kept his counsel publicly until urging his players to look at themselves after the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on February 1.

His request has been answered by consecutive victories in the league and cup for the first time since October.

Could this rollercoaster season have a silver lining?

Even by Aberdeen’s recent campaigns, this season has bordered on the unbelievable.

From seemingly imperious and sweeping all before them to unable to buy a win for three months – you’ll be hard pressed to find a better example of a team going from the sublime to ridiculous.

Despite it all, the support have stuck with their side. Yes, there have been grumbles of discontent, but the backing has always been there.

Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

It’s hard to imagine any other team in the country taking 3,000 fans to Dens Park in the midst of a 14-game winless run.

It’s a measure of just how good Aberdeen’s start to the season was that their first win in three months on Saturday was enough to take them back into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

That was the aim at the start of the season and Thelin and his players have not lost sight of that, through the good times or the bad.

Still all to play for

Aberdeen are also one win away from a return to Hampden this season in the Scottish Cup.

It has been 35 years since Brian Irvine’s penalty kick brought the famous trophy back to Pittodrie.

Given everything that’s happened this season, the prospect of this team ending that long wait would not be outlandish.

There are many hurdles to be overcome before any Dons fan can dare to dream of cup glory of course, and a major fight for Europe to be won against their rivals in the league.

But the signs are Aberdeen are ready to turn the page on the most unpredictable of tales in this season.

