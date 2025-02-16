Paul Third: The tide is turning at Aberdeen – and rollercoaster season could have silver lining

Whisper it but there is a distinct feeling change is in the air at Aberdeen.

Saturday’s 2-1 win for the Dons at Dundee was their first win in the league since November 9.

But that should not be the focus. Instead, it’s what the result at Dens Park means for manager Jimmy Thelin and his players.

The roar of delight for the 3,000 members of the Red Army and the jubilant celebrations of Thelin’s players on the pitch spoke volumes.

The wretched, horrendous run was finally at an end.

In typical fashion the Dons did it the hard way, weathering an early storm before scoring twice, only to concede two minutes after doubling their lead, then having to dig deep to grind out the win in a tense final half hour.

But the Dons were worth their win at Dundee.

They wanted it more, threw bodies in front of the ball to block all that Dundee could muster, and committed men forward when the opportunity arose.

In fact, many of the hallmarks of August through to mid-November were evident in the City of Discovery.

Players have responded to the manager’s call for more

Time will tell if the tide is turning but Thelin has been a picture of calm throughout the chaos which has unfolded.

He has looked at what action needed to be taken and done so quietly and quickly.

When the goals dried up, he focused on switching up his attack and improving the fitness and sharpness of his team.

When the defence started to leak, he plugged the gaps with new faces in January.

But most importantly, when harsh truths needed to be said, the manager said them.

He kept his counsel publicly until urging his players to look at themselves after the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on February 1.

His request has been answered by consecutive victories in the league and cup for the first time since October.

Could this rollercoaster season have a silver lining?

Even by Aberdeen’s recent campaigns, this season has bordered on the unbelievable.

From seemingly imperious and sweeping all before them to unable to buy a win for three months – you’ll be hard pressed to find a better example of a team going from the sublime to ridiculous.

Despite it all, the support have stuck with their side. Yes, there have been grumbles of discontent, but the backing has always been there.

It’s hard to imagine any other team in the country taking 3,000 fans to Dens Park in the midst of a 14-game winless run.

It’s a measure of just how good Aberdeen’s start to the season was that their first win in three months on Saturday was enough to take them back into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

That was the aim at the start of the season and Thelin and his players have not lost sight of that, through the good times or the bad.

Still all to play for

Aberdeen are also one win away from a return to Hampden this season in the Scottish Cup.

It has been 35 years since Brian Irvine’s penalty kick brought the famous trophy back to Pittodrie.

Given everything that’s happened this season, the prospect of this team ending that long wait would not be outlandish.

There are many hurdles to be overcome before any Dons fan can dare to dream of cup glory of course, and a major fight for Europe to be won against their rivals in the league.

But the signs are Aberdeen are ready to turn the page on the most unpredictable of tales in this season.