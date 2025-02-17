Aberdeen fan view: Dons should consider sticking to granite kits after ending winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons should consider sticking to granite kits after ending winless run

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-1 victory against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Aberdeen players celebrate at full time at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
The Aberdeen players celebrate at full time at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

There is at least one former Aberdeen manager who will have winced seeing the team totter out of the Dens Park tunnel in their pale grey third kit.

They have had enough difficulty finding one another in the final third without literally fading into the background.

But invisibility can be a superpower. And so it proved for Kevin Nisbet, suddenly bitten by the scoring bug, and able to ghost unseen to the back post to launch Aberdeen into an unaccustomed lead.

With less time to consider the options Nisbet instinctively selected the correct one, hoisting the ball over Jon McCracken’s dive path and into the roof of the net.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with a stunning strike. Image: SNS.

Perhaps the side’s muted uniforms worked in favour of Topi Keskinen too. Maybe had they been in their customary vivid red, Keskinen’s eye would have been drawn to the promising positions of Alexander Jensen or Pape Gueye rather than the distant corner of Dundee’s net.

No disguising the quality of the Finn’s finish, though, or the relief with which it was met.

And in two separate episodes of penalty box mayhem did Dons defenders appear from nowhere to foil flurries of Dundee shots.

It would be a stretch to call it defending of the granite which the strip evokes, but it was effective enough to allow them to vanish up the road with a desperately sought league victory.

It should not be arithmetically possible for a first win in 15 to lift a team to third in the table, but there Aberdeen stand thanks to a combination of their own early form and the major traffic jam in the Premiership’s central section.

With so many clubs still in touch, they cannot leave it so long again to quarry their next block of points, or they would be in a deep hole.

Conversation