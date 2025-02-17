Aberdeen fan view: Dons should consider sticking to granite kits after ending winless run

There is at least one former Aberdeen manager who will have winced seeing the team totter out of the Dens Park tunnel in their pale grey third kit.

They have had enough difficulty finding one another in the final third without literally fading into the background.

But invisibility can be a superpower. And so it proved for Kevin Nisbet, suddenly bitten by the scoring bug, and able to ghost unseen to the back post to launch Aberdeen into an unaccustomed lead.

With less time to consider the options Nisbet instinctively selected the correct one, hoisting the ball over Jon McCracken’s dive path and into the roof of the net.

Perhaps the side’s muted uniforms worked in favour of Topi Keskinen too. Maybe had they been in their customary vivid red, Keskinen’s eye would have been drawn to the promising positions of Alexander Jensen or Pape Gueye rather than the distant corner of Dundee’s net.

No disguising the quality of the Finn’s finish, though, or the relief with which it was met.

And in two separate episodes of penalty box mayhem did Dons defenders appear from nowhere to foil flurries of Dundee shots.

It would be a stretch to call it defending of the granite which the strip evokes, but it was effective enough to allow them to vanish up the road with a desperately sought league victory.

It should not be arithmetically possible for a first win in 15 to lift a team to third in the table, but there Aberdeen stand thanks to a combination of their own early form and the major traffic jam in the Premiership’s central section.

With so many clubs still in touch, they cannot leave it so long again to quarry their next block of points, or they would be in a deep hole.