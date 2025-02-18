Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must keep their eyes on the prize

Aberdeen must keep their eyes on the prize after regaining third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons ended their 14-game winless run with an impressive hard-fought 2-1 win at Dundee on Saturday.

Given the run of results Jimmy Thelin’s side have had since their last win in the league in mid-November it should come as no surprise that they had to dig deep for all three points at Dens Park.

But it also shows just incredible the team’s start to the season has been that one win in 15 games is all it has taken for them to regain third place.

Thelin’s team were worth their win too given Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken made some terrific saves to keep the game in the balance.

Given the chances Aberdeen created it could easily have finished 4-1 instead of going to the wire.

I think the large travelling Dons support realised that given the appreciation they showed their side at full-time.

Thelin has shown he has no favourites

The win at Dens Park was all the more impressive considering the likes of Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Shayden Morris and fit-again Dimitar Mitov were all on the bench.

It speaks volumes about how Thelin manages his team.

There are no favourites and those who do well will keep their place. His unchanged line-up from the side which beat Dunfermline a week ago highlighted that.

I’m also pleased to see Kevin Nisbet respond to the arrival of Oday Dabbagh by making it two goals in his last two games.

I was amazed to hear Nisbet say the last two games have been the first time he has played the full 90 minutes in 18 months.

It is clear the on-loan Millwall attacker is benefiting from regular game time and hearing both the player and the manager talk about how much fitter and sharper he looks bodes well.

Here’s hoping we’ll see Nisbet show the form which made him such a hot prospect at Raith Rovers and Hibernian, and earned him a Scotland call-up, in the weeks ahead.

Still all to play for this season for Aberdeen

I expect the manager will be telling his side to forget what has happened before and focus on what lies ahead.

Yes, there are lessons to be learned from the loss of form but there is a balance between dwelling on what went wrong and focusing on what you need to do going forward.

A winning run is hard to break but so too is a losing one.

The fact the Dons have experienced both sides of that particular coin should be all the motivation they need to ensure the back-to-back wins in the Scottish Cup and league is the catalyst for another one of the winning variety.

Having a goal to focus on will sharpen the focus of everyone at Pittodrie and a favourable quarter-final tie at home to Rangers’ conquerors Queen’s Park.

But for now all eyes will be on Saturday’s home game against Kilmarnock.

Derek McInnes’ side had a very good win of their own at the weekend against St Johnstone and knowing Derek he’ll be looking forward to visiting his old stomping ground again.

But Aberdeen should be looking to build momentum now as the season enters the home straight.

Was Saturday Don Cowie’s best result as Ross County boss?

I have found myself questioning whether Don Cowie has had a better win as manager of Ross County than Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Motherwell.

I know there have been some good results at home, including a famous 3-2 win against Rangers last season, but the win at Fir Park beats it for me.

To win convincingly away from home and keep a clean sheet ticks all the boxes for any manager and the Staggies were outstanding against the Steelmen.

Ronan Hale took both his goals well while Connor Randall also celebrated a rare goal in what was a hugely impressive afternoon for the visitors.

I touched on my disappointment at the Motherwell fans for hounding Stuart Kettlewell out of the manager’s job in my column last week and I probably shouldn’t say this but given their treatment of their former manager the fans got what they deserved on Saturday.

It’s clear the Well squad have been unsettled by the departure of a young and talented manager.

Here’s hoping the fans will give his successor Michael Wimmer, who was appointed yesterday, a better reception.

None of this Motherwell’s issues are County’s concern of course.

Following Saturday’s win, the Staggies are up to 10th place, eight points clear of bottom club St Johnstone but also only two points from a top six place.

The next three games at home to Dundee, away to St Johnstone and home to Kilmarnock, could go a long way to shaping what County’s aspirations are this season.