Willie Miller: Has Jimmy Thelin solved Aberdeen’s defensive problem?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Has Jimmy Thelin solved Aberdeen’s defensive problem?

Dons legend assesses the new Aberdeen centre-back partnership of Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester who were signed in the January transfer window

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen defend against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen defend against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

The new centre-back partnership of Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester have made an impressive start at Aberdeen … and will only get better.

A defensive vulnerability had been one of the key problems in the long run without a Premiership run which finally ended with a 2-1 win at Dundee.

At the heart of the defence in that win at Dens Park were centre-backs Tobers and Knoester who were both signed in the January transfer window.

They look like a strong pairing with a good balance.

Tobers and Knoester are both athletic, powerful, strong in the air and dangerous in the opposition’s box.

Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee challenges for the ball with Mats Knoester of Aberdeen in a Premiership match at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee challenges for the ball with Mats Knoester of Aberdeen in a Premiership match at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Latvian international captain Tobers was secured from Swiss club Grasshoppers and has impressed every time I have watched him in action for the Dons.

Tobers is an accomplished defender who makes things look easy.

He has brought some calmness and stability to the back.

Partnership will only get stronger

Signed on transfer deadline day following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros, Knoester also looks to be a strong signing.

The partnership of Tobers and Knoester will improve further as time goes on once they get a deeper understanding of one another.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

The January signing of Alexander Jensen has also been a key addition as he has also impressed and can play at both right-back and left-back.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan from Tottenham.

In another defensive change centre-back Slobodan Rubezic was sent on loan to former club Novi Pazar until the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s board backed Thelin’s rebuild of the defence during the winter window and so far it looks to be paying off.

Following a successful window where Thelin secured six new additions the Reds manager now has options in every position.

Thelin has options to the extent he can leave out captain Graeme Shinnie and vice-captain Nicky Devlin from his starting line-up, which was the case at Dundee.

Having options throughout the team puts the pressure on all the players to perform.

A new manager always needs time to get signings in to build his own team.

Thelin’s team rebuild starting to gel

After a sensational 16 game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions it didn’t initially look like Thelin needed that time to rebuild.

However, as the season progressed the frailties began to show.

We are now beginning to see Thelin’s team after two transfer windows.

During the 14 game Premiership winless run patience was shown by the Pittodrie board and Thelin.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen jumps up and punches the air in delight to celebrate his goal in the 2-1 Premiership win at Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates his goal at Dundee. Image: SNS

That patience is now beginning to pay off with the team looking like they are finally beginning to gel.

The win against Dundee takes the pressure off Thelin and his players as they are now up to third place in the Premiership.

It is amazing that Aberdeen are now third in the table despite a run of 14 league games without a victory.

Amazing that Dons are now third

That is down to a mixture of how well Aberdeen did in the early stages of the season, and the inability of rivals to build any real momentum to punish the Reds’ slump.

When you are in third spot after a 14 game winless league run the other teams like Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs have not performed.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS

Finishing third in the Premiership has to to be the target for the Dons this season.

Special mention has to go to the Aberdeen fans who yet again travelled in force to Dens Park, despite a long winless league collapse.

The Red Army were absolutely magnificent and created a phenomenal atmosphere.

They were well rewarded by Topi Keskinen’s superb goal to put the Reds 2-0 up.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Moving back into third position will give Thelin and his players a huge boost.

However, there are a lot of games still to be played between now and the end of the season.

The season is definitely looking much brighter after the win at Dundee and a successful transfer window.

Aberdeen must use a successful transfer window and ending the league winless run as a catalyst to reignite the season.

Conversation