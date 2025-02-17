Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists there is more to Kevin Nisbet than goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists there is more to Kevin Nisbet than goals

Two goals in two games for on-loan striker but it is his all-round play which is pleasing the Dons boss.

By Paul Third
Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised Kevin Nisbet for bringing more than a goal threat to the Dons.

The on-loan Millwall striker has responded to the arrival of new loan striker Oday Dabbagh by scoring the opener in the Dons’ 2-1 win at Dundee to make it two goals in two games.

Thelin is delighted to see Nisbet looking fitter and sharper, and back on the scoresheet, but it is the other attributes being shown by the attacker which has really caught the Dons boss’ eye.

Thelin said: “If you look at more than just the goals he has scored in recent weeks, how he has run for the team, how he has pressed and there has also been some transitions and he has been really strong in behind.

“Also, when we lost the ball, he was running behind Topi Keskinen and Pape Gueye and doing some really good defensive work.

“That’s the standards we’re searching for everyone, to be a strong team, to be more stable as a team and that’s why I’m happy also when we really put the effort in and Kevin has got the rewards with his goals.”

‘He’s growing every week’

Nisbet spoke of his delight at completing 90 minutes for the first time in 18 months in the 3-0 win at Dunfermline before following it with another 90 minute appearance at Dens Park.

Thelin is pleased to see his striker’s influence on the team growing.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

The Dons manager said: “I think you saw his smile when he scored the goal, and always as a striker or a winger or a number 10, it’s important to score goals, everybody knows that.

“I think it was a nice feeling for him, but also for us, of course. But for me, to see his effort every week now.

“It’s good to see how he gets sharper and has more power in the legs.

“He’s growing slowly every week to get stronger and give more to the team, so I’m happy for him and that is important for us.

“The goal against Dunfermline, it was an amazing pass from Shayden Morris. There is a good connection between them.”

‘This is Aberdeen playing’

Nisbet has staked his claim to lead the line for the Dons but Thelin insists all his forward players will have roles to play in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen boss has opted for one striker this season with three attackers supporting and believes his forwards all offer different qualities.

But it’s seeing an attacking approach reminiscent of the side which started the season so impressively which is providing the most satisfaction.

Thelin said: “We try to play on the strength of the players, but you can’t change everything.

“It’s a mix of both things. You have some ideas, the basic structure but then you have different roles.

Oday Dabbagh made his debut for the Dons at Dundee on Saturday. Image: SNS
Oday Dabbagh made his debut for the Dons at Dundee on Saturday. Image: SNS

“The game will change if Kevin plays, Peter Ambrose plays, Oday plays or Ester Sokler.

“It’s different qualities they have individually. Yes, they all play in the same position so the base in terms of work is there for everybody.

“That’s why I talk about, again, sometimes in some games like the Hibernian game, you don’t see the lines or what you want to do.

“You don’t recognise your own team. That was not acceptable at that point, but that’s why I see the training now, and the cup game and then in the league.

“You see more, this is Aberdeen Football Club playing and they are clear on what they want to do.

“They are connected as a team. They play together, not only the 11 on the pitch.

“If the defending, attack and transition are all connected then the individual player’s skill can make the difference, whether that is from the start or coming on.”

Thelin wants same intensity when Dons return to Pittodrie

Following Saturday’s league win, the club’s first in 15 Premiership matches, the Dons return to Pittodrie this weekend to face Kilmarnock.

Thelin hopes his side can show the same attacking intent they did in their previous home game, the 3-0 win against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

He said: “If you saw the speed and how we put pressure on them, especially the first 60 minutes, we more or less played around their box.

“How we arrived and the intensity of some attacks, also, how many players arrive in the box, it was more or less three or four players inside the box every time.

“That was a big step forward compared to Hibernian, where it was one play into the box, so it was a big difference.

“These basic things, it’s more about putting the effort and being clear in your running and approach to the attacking part.”

Conversation