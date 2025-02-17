Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists there is more to Kevin Nisbet than goals

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised Kevin Nisbet for bringing more than a goal threat to the Dons.

The on-loan Millwall striker has responded to the arrival of new loan striker Oday Dabbagh by scoring the opener in the Dons’ 2-1 win at Dundee to make it two goals in two games.

Thelin is delighted to see Nisbet looking fitter and sharper, and back on the scoresheet, but it is the other attributes being shown by the attacker which has really caught the Dons boss’ eye.

Thelin said: “If you look at more than just the goals he has scored in recent weeks, how he has run for the team, how he has pressed and there has also been some transitions and he has been really strong in behind.

“Also, when we lost the ball, he was running behind Topi Keskinen and Pape Gueye and doing some really good defensive work.

“That’s the standards we’re searching for everyone, to be a strong team, to be more stable as a team and that’s why I’m happy also when we really put the effort in and Kevin has got the rewards with his goals.”

‘He’s growing every week’

Nisbet spoke of his delight at completing 90 minutes for the first time in 18 months in the 3-0 win at Dunfermline before following it with another 90 minute appearance at Dens Park.

Thelin is pleased to see his striker’s influence on the team growing.

The Dons manager said: “I think you saw his smile when he scored the goal, and always as a striker or a winger or a number 10, it’s important to score goals, everybody knows that.

“I think it was a nice feeling for him, but also for us, of course. But for me, to see his effort every week now.

“It’s good to see how he gets sharper and has more power in the legs.

“He’s growing slowly every week to get stronger and give more to the team, so I’m happy for him and that is important for us.

“The goal against Dunfermline, it was an amazing pass from Shayden Morris. There is a good connection between them.”

‘This is Aberdeen playing’

Nisbet has staked his claim to lead the line for the Dons but Thelin insists all his forward players will have roles to play in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen boss has opted for one striker this season with three attackers supporting and believes his forwards all offer different qualities.

But it’s seeing an attacking approach reminiscent of the side which started the season so impressively which is providing the most satisfaction.

Thelin said: “We try to play on the strength of the players, but you can’t change everything.

“It’s a mix of both things. You have some ideas, the basic structure but then you have different roles.

“The game will change if Kevin plays, Peter Ambrose plays, Oday plays or Ester Sokler.

“It’s different qualities they have individually. Yes, they all play in the same position so the base in terms of work is there for everybody.

“That’s why I talk about, again, sometimes in some games like the Hibernian game, you don’t see the lines or what you want to do.

“You don’t recognise your own team. That was not acceptable at that point, but that’s why I see the training now, and the cup game and then in the league.

“You see more, this is Aberdeen Football Club playing and they are clear on what they want to do.

“They are connected as a team. They play together, not only the 11 on the pitch.

“If the defending, attack and transition are all connected then the individual player’s skill can make the difference, whether that is from the start or coming on.”

Thelin wants same intensity when Dons return to Pittodrie

Following Saturday’s league win, the club’s first in 15 Premiership matches, the Dons return to Pittodrie this weekend to face Kilmarnock.

Thelin hopes his side can show the same attacking intent they did in their previous home game, the 3-0 win against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “If you saw the speed and how we put pressure on them, especially the first 60 minutes, we more or less played around their box.

“How we arrived and the intensity of some attacks, also, how many players arrive in the box, it was more or less three or four players inside the box every time.

“That was a big step forward compared to Hibernian, where it was one play into the box, so it was a big difference.

“These basic things, it’s more about putting the effort and being clear in your running and approach to the attacking part.”