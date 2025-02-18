Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin plays down comparisons between new signing Oday Dabbagh and Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes it is wrong to label Oday Dabbagh as the new Bojan Miovski.

Dabbagh looked sharp in his brief cameo off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Dundee and came close to a debut goal in the closing minutes at Dens Park as the Dons secured all three points to move into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Press and Journal columnist Richard Gordon is among those to have compared Palestine international striker Dabbagh’s qualities to former striker Miovski, who moved to Spanish La Liga side Girona from the Dons in August.

Miovski was a huge favourite among the Aberdeen support who are excited at the prospect of having a new striker to follow but Thelin will not put any additional pressure on the loan signing from Belgian side Charleroi.

The Aberdeen manager said: “No, I don’t think like that. I don’t like to compare players, I think every player is unique in one way.

“So I haven’t thought so much about that myself, actually.

“But what he has is a good touch, he’s good at finding position inside the box and is also a good finisher.

“Let’s see how he connects with the team and how we play.

“Of course he needs time, like everybody else, but I think he’s a clever player and can adapt really quickly.

“He has his strength in the link play with other players, but also always finds a spot to a finishing situation inside the box.”

‘Every week will help us to get stronger’

One player who has needed no time to show what he can bring to the team is new full back Alexander Jensen.

The Dane impressed again in the win at Dens Park on Saturday after playing in both full back positions.

Thelin, however, believes there is more to come from the signing from IF Brommapokjarna and the other new arrivals in the January window.

The Dons boss said: “I think everything needs some time sometimes.

“The players also have different backgrounds.

“Every week will help us to get stronger and stronger and that is really important for us right now in this part of the season for the goals we have and the ambition we have for the season.

“Also some players have different skills, some are more about technique or power or speed and some it is more the game understanding, so it’s a mix of everything.

“Sometimes it’s going quicker for some players and adaptation, and they can create relations really quick.”

Competition has made the Dons stronger

What has been evident in the last two games is the improved performance levels due to increased competition within the squad.

The Dons have emerged stronger following a busy window and with back to back wins in the Scottish Cup against Dunfermline and on Saturday in the league at Dundee, the Aberdeen manager says confidence is growing at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “The competition inside the squad is stronger.

“That’s forced everyone to take another step up. I think the team is growing again in the right direction.

“Hopefully, now we can put a challenging time behind us and keep building on this now.

“But still, it’s always game by game.”

The focus for now is on the upcoming league games but Aberdeen also have a Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Championship side Queen’s Park to look forward to next month.

The Dons are one win away from a second semi-final at Hampden this season and Thelin said: “I am looking forward to the cup, of course.

“It was good that we got through the last game against Dunfermline.

“It’s good to play at home, but we know a cup game is a knockout and that’s why it’s so exciting, but we will be ready.”