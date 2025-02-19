Sean Wallace: How holding their nerve will pay off for Aberdeen’s board

The Aberdeen hierarchy’s willingness to hold their nerve and retain faith in Jimmy Thelin through a winter of discontent could be paying off.

There are green shoots of recovery after an horrific Premiership crash in form that was in danger of scorching all the early promise of Thelin’s Pittodrie regime.

Back-to-back wins against Dundee and Dunfermline do not constitute a resurrection of the season.

However, they do offer signs the Dons could finally be back on track after a rocky few months that threatened to sink the campaign.

A damaging return of four points from 42 piled the pressure on the Pittodrie board as Dons fans were forced to endure the worst league run in the club’s history.

It is not new territory for chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy.

Woeful winters have been the norm for the last four seasons with the same outcome – a managerial sacking, until now.

Another bleak winter at Pittodrie

Since 2021 the Dons have won only seven of 45 Premiership games played in January and February.

In those bleak winter months there has been 16 draws and 22 defeats with a return of only 37 points from a possible 135.

In each previous season the winter slump has ended with a manager exiting Pittodrie.

Aberdeen had been locked in a damaging cycle.

Every winter was like Groundhog Day at Pittodrie with the same scenario played out with the hope of change, but circling back to an identical outcome.

In winter 2021 the Dons registered only two wins in 14 Premiership games, with Derek McInnes sacked in March.

There was a repeat in 2022 as Aberdeen suffered a 10 game winless Premiership run from January 18 to March 5.

Amid the slump the axe fell on Stephen Glass on February 13.

Managerial sacking Groundhog Day

Aberdeen endured another miserable winter in 2023 with only one win in nine Premiership games, a points return of four from 27.

There was also the humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier minnows Darvel in January that year.

Again the outcome was the same with Jim Goodwin axed on January 28.

Last season the Reds went on an 11 game Premiership winless run after the winter break in January.

Barry Robson was sacked on January 31 and then interim boss Neil Warnock quit little more than a month later without securing a league win.

Something had to change and the board took a stance to end the axed manager Groundhog Day that had played out every winter.

It seemed the only certainties in winter were Christmas Day, Hogmanay, snow and an Aberdeen managerial exit.

Damaging cycle that had to end

It was a damaging cycle with manager’s sacked days before the January transfer window closed, or just after.

Aberdeen’s board had to break that cycle.

When Thelin was confirmed as manager in April, chairman Cormack said there was an acceptance it would take time under Thelin.

He also emphasised patience was required.

Dramatic reversal of fortunes

That proved to be prophetic words as Aberdeen’s form suffered arguably one of the biggest U-turns ever seen in world football.

In October the Dons boasted the best form in Europe.

Thelin’s side were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions.

By February they had slumped to the worst current winless league run in British senior football.

It was some fall but Aberdeen’s board did not panic.

Obviously the unbeaten 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign gave breathing space.

Thelin backed in January window

Aberdeen’s hierarchy backed Thelin in the January transfer window.

They splashed out more than £1million on fixing the defensive problems and also added attacking threat with winger Jeppe Okkels and striker Oday Dabbagh.

Aberdeen look more defensively robust with the centre-back partnership of Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester along with full-back Alexander Jensen.

In recent seasons mid February has involved Aberdeen’s board looking for a new manager.

Now after holding their nerve they could be looking at a brighter future under Thelin.