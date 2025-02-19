Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen on the differences between Scottish and Norwegian football

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen believes his combative nature is perfectly suited for Scottish football.

The Norwegian, who has captained the Dons in their last two matches, has thrived in his first season in Scotland with the Dons, making 31 appearances for the Dons in all competitions to date.

With 12 cautions to his name so far this season it is clear Nilsen has embraced the physical challenge of Scottish football.

He said: “Scottish football is physical, more so than Norway.

“It’s stronger than what I experienced before, the players are bigger and stronger in the air.

“The qualities in this country are a bit different, it’s very competitive.

“It’s harder to get into more duels in Norway, but I like this more because I enjoy the duels, and I think it’s nicer to watch as a supporter when you have more of them in games.”

Nilsen on the artificial v grass pitch debate

Nilsen has thrived in the heart of Jimmy Thelin’s midfield so far, establishing himself as a key member of the Dons engine room.

But the 33-year-old insists the game in Scotland is a different challenge to what he experienced previously in his homeland with SK Brann – and the playing surfaces are a major reason why.

Nilsen said: “In Norway it’s the same in terms of teams being able to beat each other, but the football is more technical.

“We have more artificial pitches, which dictates the way teams play because it is harder to press on those surfaces.

“The technical level in Norway has developed because of that, when you have an astro pitch it’s easier to play passes and you don’t have to look at the ball.

“You can do a lot more of the one-touch stuff much easier because it’s not bouncing.”

‘I only focus on the performance’

Nilsen led the way for his side as he skippered Aberdeen to their first league win since mid-November with a 2-1 victory at Dundee on Saturday.

The three points gained at Dens Park were enough to take Thelin’s side into third place in the Scottish Premiership as the race for a European place reaches the final months of the season.

But, having also helped his side reach the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, Nilsen insists his focus is on continuing the improvement shown in the last two games rather than the club’s league position or trophy prospects.

He said: “I really don’t focus on the end result, I only focus on the performance and afterwards you see if you’ll win.

“Of course, it’s different playing Dundee compared to Celtic so you have to adapt to that.

“But that’s what you have to build on.

“Focusing on making each performance better is the way I like to think because we don’t just want to be good, we want to be really good and win each game.

“The only way to do that is to build the team, build up the performances and then it’s a strong future.”

Nilsen backs former Brann team-mate to be a success in Scotland

One of Nilsen’s former team-mates at Brann has also made the switch to Scotland.

Sander Kartum joined Hearts last month on a two-and-a-half year deal from the Norwegian club and Nilsen believes his former midfield team-mate will also enjoy the rigours of the Scottish Premiership.

Nilsen said: “I spoke to Sander when I saw the news about him joining Hearts.

“We played together at Brann, I was number six and he was number eight, and he is a very good player, his left foot is very dangerous.

“I will be telling the guys here that before we play Hearts next time. We can’t let him get the ball on that side.

“He is very good driving with the ball during counter-attacks, he is quick.

“I think he will adapt well to Scottish football, he has a lot of fighting spirit.

“He played for Brann against St Mirren in Europe earlier in the season so he will have known a little bit about what to expect.

“I think he is a very good signing for Hearts, he will suit the game here.

“When games open up and there are counter-attacks, that plays to his strengths.”