Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa on calm Jimmy Thelin helping Dons through barren run, his love for the city and what it was like to line up against Neymar and Lionel Messi

The Croatian recently signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Dons until the summer of 2027.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easer Road. Image: SNS
Ante Palaversa says Jimmy Thelin’s calm demeanour was key to helping the Aberdeen players remain upbeat during their poor run of form.

The Dons ended a 14-game winless sequence in the Scottish Premiership by defeating Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park on Saturday.

Palaversa says the Aberdeen boss has played a pivotal role in ensuring the Dons players kept believing their form would turn for the better.

He said: “He is very calm. For example, in the bad days, he was there always with us, always sticking with us. He was the first one who is there to speak to and help us through the bad times.

“I’m really, really enjoying working under him and I think many, many players will say the same.

“We are in good hands, let’s say like that.”

Last month Palaversa signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Dons until the summer of 2027.

The Croatian was happy to commit his future to the Dons after they took a chance on him last summer after a frustrating spell at French side Troyes.

Palaversa, who moved to Manchester City from Hajduk in 2019 in a €7million move, told the club website: “I’m really grateful that Aberdeen came in for me in the summer when I was, let’s say, nowhere.

“And then when I arrived, they gave me a chance and they waited for me.

“I won’t say long, but they waited for me and they gave me chances. I proved that I can play.

“I’m very grateful and to be honest, I love the city. I love the club. I love the fans. I love the team.”

Enjoyment is key to success

After some difficult periods in his career to date, the 24-year-old is cherishing his time at Pittodrie.

He said: “Two or three years ago, I was just training. I was really good in training but playing no games. No one is there to help you.

“I’m really enjoying my football now and I’m really proud that I’m an Aberdeen player right now.”

During his time in France, Palaversa played against a star-studded PSG side which included Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Palaversa netted a late goal for Troyes in a 4-3 loss at the Parc des Princes in a memorable encounter in 2022 with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on target for PSG.

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi (right) and Troyes' Ante Palaversa (left) in action during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Troyes, in Paris, in October 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Ante Palaversa getting up close to Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi. Image: Shutterstock.

It was the Croatian’s only goal during his time at Troyes where he made nine appearances.

He said playing against three or the world’s best footballers was more daunting from the sidelines than on the pitch.

He said: “When you watch them from bench or the stands, you see the difference.

“Especially when I saw Neymar, the touches, I never saw that in my life.

“But when you are on the pitch, you just don’t care about it. You just play your game. You are focused on yourself, how to win, and that’s it.”

Finish with a flourish

And for now Palaversa’s focus is on ending a rollercoaster season with the Dons on a high.

Despite their long stretch without a win, the Dons sit third in the Premiership and have a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie to look forward to next month.

He said: “We are going to try to finish the season in a good way. We are still in the cup so, big games are coming, let’s say that.

“There are 12 league games left and every game is like a cup final.”

Conversation