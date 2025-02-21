Joe Harper: The partnership and formation I would like to see at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: The partnership and formation I would like to see at Aberdeen

Goal-scoring legend on the partnership that could fire Aberdeen to a third-placed Premiership finish.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh has a shot during the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

A strike partnership of Kevin Nisbet and recent signing Oday Dabbagh could fire Aberdeen to a third-placed Premiership finish.

Nisbet has rediscovered his scoring form and sharpness having netted in back-to-back-wins against Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic.

Palestine international centre-forward Dabbagh made his debut when coming off the bench late on in the 2-1 win at Dundee.

Dabbagh wasn’t on long but still got himself into a great scoring position.

He has a record of delivering goals throughout his career and Dabbagh looks to be a striker who has a presence in the box to get on the end of crosses.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin plays a 4-2-3-1 formation but ideally I would like to see him go with a 4-4-2, especially in home games at Pittodrie.

I am a great believer in playing two strikers up top in a partnership and pairing Nisbet and Dabbagh could bring a potent attacking edge.

Nisbet rediscovers scoring edge

I’m delighted to see Nisbet back among the goals after a dry spell where he netted just once in 13 appearances from late November to early February.

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet now has two goals in the last two games which will really boost his confidence.

Nisbet is certainly a striker who has a nose for goal as he proved that during his time in the Premiership with Hibs before moving to Millwall.

I believe a two-pronged strike partnership of Nisbet and Dabbagh could deliver an edge to push Aberdeen to a third-placed finish in the Premiership.

Oday Dabbagh made his debut for Aberdeen in the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
It is all to play for now as remarkably despite suffering a 14-game winless slump the Dons are back in third spot.

Dabbagh was introduced at Dens Park in the 89th minute for his debut so there was little time to make an assessment of him.

When arriving at Aberdeen a striker has the opportunity to immediately become a fans’ hero.

Chance for Dabbagh to become hero

If Dabbagh can quickly deliver goals he will gain that hero status particularly if it fires the Dons to a third placed finish.

Aberdeen have the option to sign Dabbagh on a permanent deal if he impresses during the loan spell from Belgian club Charleroi.

Hopefully he will hit the goal trail to trigger the Reds to make that a permanent move.

Aberdeen were far more dangerous in the 2-1 win against Dundee because they were more direct with keeper Ross Doohan getting the ball up-field far quicker.

The Reds didn’t pass it along the back and instead rapidly got the ball to the midfield and attack.

They then won a lot of second balls to keep up the momentum of that attack.

Positive signs of a Dons resurgence

After a tough few months where the Reds secured only four points from a possible 42 there are now positive signs of a resurgence.

Aberdeen are looking more dangerous in attack and are finding a much needed solidity at the back.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen defend against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
The new centre-back partnership of Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester is looking solid.

After two successive wins the Dons must maintain that positive momentum by seeing off Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It will not be easy as former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always has his Kilmarnock side well organised and disciplined.

They also have some very good players.

However the Dons have the quality to secure a valuable three points in the battle to finish third.

 

Conversation