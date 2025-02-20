Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals key component in bid to finish third in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals key component in bid to finish third in the Premiership

Aberdeen sit third in the Premiership table despite recently suffering a 14-game winless slump in the league.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin pictured at Pittodrie stadium with the pitch and Red Shed behind him.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists being brave with his decisions will be key to winning the battle to finish third in the Premiership this season.

The Swede has experienced a rollercoaster first season at Pittodrie with a 16-game unbeaten start in all competitions followed by a 14-game Premiership winless slump.

Aberdeen finally secured a first Premiership win since November when overcoming Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park at the weekend.

That victory elevated the Reds back into third in the Premiership table.

A third-placed Premiership finish is rewarded with a second qualifying round spot for the Europa League.

The bravery to make hard decisions

Thelin is building for long-term, sustained glory at the club but also accepts he needs to balance that future vision with delivering results now.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
And the manager, who signed six players in January and let two exit on loan, says that will take brave decisions both on and off the field.

Thelin said: “If you go in to change parts for the way we want to be in the future it takes time.

“It has only been six months and we are trying to build and change different parts.

“During that time you can be a little bit up and down in your performance.

“Of course during that time you have to also get results and performances and that is what we aim to do.

“We have to bring results now for our fans, the club… and ourselves.

“When you are trying to change things for the long term you also have to be brave to make some decisions during the journey to change things during a season.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, both with the squad and also the way we play.”

In a proactive move to “change things during a season” Aberdeen’s board backed Thelin during the January transfer window.

Defensive rebuild during January

The Pittodrie hierarchy splashed out more than £1million in a bid to solve the defensive frailty that was derailing the season.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers, the Latvia international captain, was secured in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Full-back Alexander Jensen was signed for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also signed on a permanent contract following his exit from Hungarian top flight club Ferencváros.

Loan deals were also completed for winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End), Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham).

Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
It has been a case of speculate to accumulate by the Aberdeen board as they bankrolled a January signing spree in the bid to finish third.

Multi-million Europa League reward

A third-place Premiership finish secures a second-qualifying round slot for the Europa League.

That is just three rounds, and six games, away from the lucrative Europa League.

Qualification for the Europa League will secure a payment off €4.31m (£3.57m).

Whilst competing in the Europa League each win secures €450,000 (£379,201) with €150,000 (£126,400) per draw.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen defend against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
There are also league ranking bonuses where the initial value of each share will be €75,000 (£62,100).

The lowest-ranked team will receive one share (€75,000) and the highest-ranked team will receive 36 shares.

Thelin said: “There’s no trophy for finishing in third place but that’s where we want to be.

“Europe is important for us as a club in the long term.

“We believe in what we’re doing and sometimes, when you have a difficult time, you have to believe even more.

“Be more and more willing to push your limits in the direction you want to go and that’s what we’re trying to do now.

“To push for that higher standard.”

