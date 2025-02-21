Aberdeen could land Ross McCrorie sell-on fee with Bristol City defender on radar of English Premier League club

Former Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie could be set for a move to the English Premier League.

Bristol City stopper McCrorie is reportedly on the radar of top flight Crystal Palace.

Aberdeen sold McCrorie to Bristol City for £2million in summer 2023.

McCrorie is contracted to Bristol City until summer 2026 with the option to add another year to that deal.

Aberdeen will cash in if Crystal Palace move to sign the 26-year-old in the summer.

The Dons inserted a sell-on clause when selling the right-sided defender to Bristol City.

McCrorie was part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad at Euro 2024.

The defender has made 16 appearances for Bristol City this season, scoring once.

He made 115 appearances for Aberdeen, with 114 starts.

McCrorie scored eight times for the Dons.