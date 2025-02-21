Aberdeen could land Ross McCrorie sell-on fee with Bristol City defender on radar of English Premier League club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen could land Ross McCrorie sell-on fee with Bristol City defender on radar of English Premier League club

Aberdeen sold defender McCrorie to Championship Bristol City for £2million in summer 2023 and inserted a sell-on clause into the deal

By Sean Wallace
Ross McCrorie was sold by Aberdeen in summer 2023. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie could be set for a move to the English Premier League.

Bristol City stopper McCrorie is reportedly on the radar of top flight Crystal Palace.

Aberdeen sold McCrorie to Bristol City for £2million in summer 2023.

McCrorie is contracted to Bristol City until summer 2026 with the option to add another year to that deal.

Aberdeen will cash in if Crystal Palace move to sign the 26-year-old in the summer.

The Dons inserted a sell-on clause when selling the right-sided defender to Bristol City.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCorie celebrates at full time during a game against St Mirren in 2023. Image: SNS

McCrorie was part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad at Euro 2024.

The defender has made 16 appearances for Bristol City this season, scoring once.

He made 115  appearances for Aberdeen, with 114 starts.

McCrorie scored eight times for the Dons.

