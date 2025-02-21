Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals triple fitness boost as THREE players return to training after injury absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals triple fitness boost as THREE players return to training after injury absence

Thelin also addressed his goalkeeper selection dilemma with Dimitar Mitov and Ross Doohan battling to get the nod to start against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at full time after the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at full time after the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed a triple fitness boost as Aberdeen step up the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Striker Ester Sokler, midfielder Dante Polvara and defender Jack Milne all returned to training this week.

Centre-forward Sokler, who has scored seven times this season, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 loss to Ross County on January 2.

American midfielder Polvara has been ruled out since the 3-0 win away to Elgin City on January 18 in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler goes off injured during a Premiership match against Ross County on January 2. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler goes off injured during a Premiership match against Ross County on January 2. Image: SNS

Defender Milne has been absent since undergoing surgery in mid-December on an ankle injury.

None of the trio will be available to face Kilmarnock in a crunch Premiership clash at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Thelin delivers timeline for return

However, Thelin expects Sokler, Polvara and Milne to be available for selection in two weeks – which is the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park.

Thelin said: “Ester, Dante and Jack trained with the team today and also in the game (bounce game in training).

“That’s good and let’s see when they are back to compete for a position inside the squad.

“It is difficult to say but it will be around two weeks or something like that.”

The return of Sokler, Polvara and Milne to training is the latest fitness boost for Thelin.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov returned from injury for the 2-1 win against Dundee as the Reds ended a 14 game Premiership winless run.

Aberdeen keeper : Dimitar Mitov during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper : Dimitar Mitov during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Will Mitov or Doohan start in goal against Kilmarnock?

However Bulgarian international Mitov, the first choice keeper all season before suffering his injury, was left on the bench with Ross Doohan starting.

Asked if he has a goalkeeper selection headache for the clash with Kilmarnock, Thelin said: “The competition is healthy.

“We have good players, that’s what you need during the season.

“It’s a long season, it’s many games and for me it’s not a dilemma.

“It’s only positive that we have a strong competition inside.

“Decisions are made every week, in every game.

“So it’s nothing new for us to make the decisions when we have to.

“We are always going to choose the team we think has the best chance to start the game to give us the result.

“We have a lot of games now ahead of us and also on Tuesday (away to Premiership leaders Celtic).

“So, let’s see who’s going to start.”

Midfielder Jamie McGrath and centre-back Gavin Molloy are both out long term with shoulder injuries.

Intensity increasing in training

Striker Pape Gueye recently returned from long term injury having been sidelined for four months with a thigh muscle tear.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Thelin insists the return of players from injury is driving levels at training sessions as competition for positions heats up.

He said: “With some of the injured players coming back the intensity of everything is going higher.

“That helps us to achieve the goals we have with this team and the way we want to play.

“More players are fresh and that means they can support and help each other during the sessions.

“In that point, everything looks much better than it did a few weeks ago.”

Aberdeen stopped an alarming Premiership form slide when winning at Dundee last weekend.

It ended the worst run of league form in the club’s history that stretched 14 games without a win and yielded just four points from a possible 42.

Focusing on building momentum

That long-awaited league win elevated Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership.

The victory also came came on the back of a 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline Athletic.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS

Thelin is determined to keep the momentum going when facing former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

He said: “The team is performing a little bit more stable now.

“They are getting better in every game and that is because of the competition we have inside the squad.

“The players look fresh and ready for a new game and it’s nice to play at home.

“We know Kilmarnock are a good team who have a good manager in Derek.

“It’s going to be a tough game but we feel really ready and prepared.”

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh has a shot during the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh has a shot during the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Teen star returns to Cove Rangers

Meanwhile teenage Aberdeen winger Adam Emslie has returned to Cove Rangers for another loan spell until the end of the season.

Aberdeen recalled the 19-year-old from his loan spell at Cove on February 4.

However Emslie has returned to the League One club and goes straight into Cove’s squad for Saturday’s match against Dumbarton.

 

Conversation