Defender Kristers Tobers issues heartfelt message to Aberdeen supporters

January signing Kristers Tobers admits he was blown away by the Red Army’s continued backing in the midst of the worst league run in Aberdeen’s history.

Tobers says the support of the fans during the “hardest times” of a 14-game run without a Premiership win was vital.

The centre-back couldn’t believe it when he walked out onto the pitch for the away clash at Dundee last weekend and saw 3,000 Dons fans.

Aberdeen supporters travelled to Tayside in force despite the Dons failing to deliver a league win since early November.

The Reds finally ended that league winning drought with a 2-1 win against Dundee.

Supporters’ backing in ‘toughest times’

Now Tobers is determined to repay the support with another victory against Kilmarnock on Saturday as Aberdeen ramp up their bid to finish third in the Premiership.

He said: “The players need the support when it’s the hardest times.

“That is really important for us.

“It means a lot for us that the fans, even in harder periods when it’s not going so well for the team, are still coming and supporting us.

“That’s really crucial as for a team we need to be together.

“For 3,000 fans to support us in an away game against Dundee is really amazing.

“I’m grateful that our fans are supporting us.”

Aberdeen fans had to endure almost three months without witnessing a league victory, with the Dons securing only four points from a possible 42.

Red Army out in force despite slump

Yet still they travelled in force to away games.

Tobers admits he feels the pressure to reward them for their commitment.

He said: “It puts a little bit of responsibility as well for us that they are driving from their homes.

“And giving up their free Saturday or Sunday.

“You know, they are spending their time to come and support us.

“It just puts on a little bit more responsibility to play for them and somehow pay them back with a performance.”

Tobers connecting with Dons fans

Latvian international team captain Tobers was secured in January in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss side Grasshoppers.

He has been a regular starter since arriving at Pittodrie on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Tobers quickly felt the fans’ passion for the club.

He said: “In the wellness place where we go for a sauna there is a Starbucks.

“We went there and a few fans recognised me.

“They asked for a picture and then wished me good luck, so that was quite special and quite nice.”

Tobers was secured as part of a defensive rebuild by boss Jimmy Thelin during the January window.

Full-back Alexander Jensen was signed for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Partnership with Mats Knoester

Centre-back Mats Knoester arrived on a three-year contract following his exit from Hungarian top-flight club Ferencvaros.

Teenage centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also taken in on loan from English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Tobers believes the new-look defence has gelled quickly.

He said: “To be honest, it has been really natural.

“It’s a bit surprising how well it’s been.

“Everybody understands what they need to do.

“Everybody understands what are some of the guys’ strengths, what are the weaknesses.

“And how we can help each other.

“So, I think that’s really good.

“Of course, it takes a little bit of time to get used to each other and adjust to some players as well.

“But I think overall, from game to game, we are improving our defensive line as well.”

When overcoming Dundee last week it was the first time Aberdeen had won in the Premiership since November 9.

Tobers, 24, says the victory has elevated the mood at Pittodrie.

And he aims to deliver another win when facing Kilmarnock at home on Saturday.

He said: “It is more positive inside the team as the guys are happy and we are going to build from that.

“Winning was a relief for a lot of players in a hard game away.

“Getting three points away was very important and we have to build on that.

“Hopefully there will be a positive result against Kilmarnock as well.”