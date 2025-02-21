Defender Kristers Tobers issues heartfelt message to Aberdeen supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender Kristers Tobers issues heartfelt message to Aberdeen supporters

January signing Tobers was blown away that 3,000 Aberdeen supporters travelled to cheer the team on against Dundee despite a 14-game winless league run.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
January signing Kristers Tobers admits he was blown away by the Red Army’s continued backing in the midst of the worst league run in Aberdeen’s history.

Tobers says the support of the fans during the “hardest times” of a 14-game run without a Premiership win was vital.

The centre-back couldn’t believe it when he walked out onto the pitch for the away clash at Dundee last weekend and saw 3,000 Dons fans.

Aberdeen supporters travelled to Tayside in force despite the Dons failing to deliver a league win since early November.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen defend against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
The Reds finally ended that league winning drought with a 2-1 win against Dundee.

Supporters’ backing in ‘toughest times’

Now Tobers is determined to repay the support with another victory against Kilmarnock on Saturday as Aberdeen ramp up their bid to finish third in the Premiership.

He said: “The players need the support when it’s the hardest times.

“That is really important for us.

“It means a lot for us that the fans, even in harder periods when it’s not going so well for the team, are still coming and supporting us.

“That’s really crucial as for a team we need to be together.

“For 3,000 fans to support us in an away game against Dundee is really amazing.

“I’m grateful that our fans are supporting us.”

Aberdeen fans had to endure almost three months without witnessing a league victory, with the Dons securing only four points from a possible 42.

Red Army out in force despite slump

Yet still they travelled in force to away games.

Aberdeen supporters cheer on their team in the 2-1 win against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tobers admits he feels the pressure to reward them for their commitment.

He said: “It puts a little bit of responsibility as well for us that they are driving from their homes.

“And giving up their  free Saturday or Sunday.

“You know, they are spending their time to come and support us.

“It just puts on a little bit more responsibility to play for them and somehow pay them back with a performance.”

Tobers connecting with Dons fans

Latvian international team captain Tobers was secured in January in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
He has been a regular starter since arriving at Pittodrie on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Tobers quickly felt the fans’ passion for the club.

He said: “In the wellness place where we go for a sauna there is a Starbucks.

“We went there and a few fans recognised me.

“They asked for a picture and then wished me good luck, so that was quite special and quite nice.”

Tobers was secured as part of a defensive rebuild by boss Jimmy Thelin during the January window.

Full-back Alexander Jensen was signed for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Partnership with Mats Knoester

Centre-back Mats Knoester arrived on a three-year contract following his exit from Hungarian top-flight club Ferencvaros.

Teenage centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also taken in on loan from English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Tobers believes the new-look defence has gelled quickly.

He said: “To be honest, it has been really natural.

“It’s a bit surprising how well it’s been.

“Everybody understands what they need to do.

“Everybody understands what are some of the guys’ strengths, what are the weaknesses.

“And how we can help each other.

“So, I think that’s really good.

“Of course, it takes a little bit of time to get used to each other and adjust to some players as well.

“But I think overall, from game to game, we are improving our defensive line as well.”

When overcoming Dundee last week it was the first time Aberdeen had won in the Premiership since November 9.

Tobers, 24, says the victory has elevated the mood at Pittodrie.

New Aberdeen signing Kristers Tobers pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
And he aims to deliver another win when facing Kilmarnock at home on Saturday.

He said: “It is more positive inside the team as the guys are happy and we are going to build from that.

“Winning was a relief for a lot of players in a hard game away.

“Getting three points away was very important and we have to build on that.

“Hopefully there will be a positive result against Kilmarnock as well.”

 

