Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals strike partnership plan as Oday Dabbagh nets dramatic late winner against Kilmarnock

Transfer deadline day signing Oday Dabbagh scored a dramatic winner in time added on to maintain Aberdeen's momentum.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes goal hero Oday Dabbagh and Kevin Nisbet could form a deadly strike partnership.

January transfer window deadline day signing Dabbagh netted a dramatic late winner on his Pittodrie debut in a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Dabbagh came off the bench to fire home in the 91st minute to secure a third straight win for the Dons in all competitions.

Striker Nisbet set up the goal by chesting the ball towards Palestine international Dabbagh.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Shayden Morris in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Dabbagh, 26, was secured on transfer deadline day on loan from Belgian club Charleroi.

Dabbagh and Nisbet partnership

Aberdeen have an option to buy Dabbagh, who has netted 16 international goals from 45 caps.

Asked if Dabbagh and Nisbet could forge a partnership, Thelin said: “It can be.

“It is important for a striker to score when they come to a new club.

“If you can wish a start, you wish that.

“However, it’s also other things that are important for a striker to contribute to victories as a team but the goals are important.

“Kevin has grown into the team and also with his fitness levels and how he competes.

“He can cope more and more in 90 minutes and take responsibility.

“Kevin is looking much sharper in how he helps us in the build-up to connect.

“And he also has the power left to go to the box.

“So they can play as number nines or tens or as two strikers.

“Of course we can do it in the future, let’s see.”

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbbagh (C) scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
It looked like being an afternoon of frustration for Aberdeen as a goal by Jeppe Okkels was chalked off late in the first half for offside following a VAR review.

Thelin praises Aberdeen’s calmness

Nisbet hit the post in the 84th minute before Dabbagh netted late on.

Thelin said: “It was a nice win at home in front of our supporters.

“It was a difficult game to play as it was start-stop which made it tough to get a rhythm.

“However, the team competed and stayed calm in a lot of the situations despite it being difficult to get that rhythm.

“We used the squad with substitutes coming on and making an impact.

“The whole team took on the responsibility to get the win.”

There was one change to the starting XI that won 2-1 against Dundee at Dens Park to end a Premiership winless slump that had stretched to 14 games.

Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov returned having been on the bench against Dundee following his return from injury.

One change to Dons starting XI

Keeper Ross Doohan dropped to the bench.

For the third successive match captain Graeme Shinnie and vice-captain Nicky Devlin were substitutes.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack (C) and former Chairman Stewart Milne (L) during the Premiership clash against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Of the starting XI only two were not signed by Thelin – MacKenzie and Pape Gueye.

The Swede’s team, with his own additions, is taking shape.

Aberdeen could face a full-back injury crisis as left-back MacKenzie and right-back Devlin, introduced off the bench at half-time, were both forced off with injury.

On their injuries, Thelin said: “Let’s see how it goes, it’s too early to say.

“But Nicky couldn’t keep playing,”

Kilmarnock mustered the first significant effort at goal via a low 22-yard drive from Brad Lyons in the 21st minute.

Mitov dived to push the effort behind at his near post for an impressive save.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS
A manic five minute spell late in the first half saw the game swing towards Kilmarnock, then Aberdeen, then back to parity all via VAR intervention.

Referee Nick Walsh awarded a penalty to Kilmarnock in the 39th minute for what he deemed to be a foul by Kristers Tobers on Liam Donnelly.

Two VAR reviews in frantic period

Following a four minute delay Walsh was advised by VAR Andrew Dallas to go to the monitor to reassess the incident.

After watching the footage whistler Walsh over-ruled the penalty as Donnelly had clipped Tobers heels as he followed through with a poor shot.

Referee Nick Walsh indicates there will be no penalty to Kilmarnock following a VAR review during the match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Within a minute of that decision Aberdeen looked to have gone ahead when Kilmarnock failed to defend a long kick upfield by Mitov.

Attacker Gueye won the ball and slid a pass to Jeppe Okkels who curled a superb 15-yard effort beyond keeper Kieran O’Hara.

However, the goal was chalked off following a VAR review for offside on Okkels.

Dabbagh nets first Aberdeen goal

The woodwork denied Aberdeen in the 84th minute a low, powerful strike by Nisbet rattled off the post.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS
Never-say-die Aberdeen secured the win via a set-piace when a corner by Leighton Clarkson was chested goalwards by Nisbet.

Substitute Dabbagh reacted quickly to fire the ball into the roof of the net from close range in the 91st minute for his first Aberdeen goal.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Jensen 7, Knoester 7, Tobers 7, MacKenzie 4 (Devlin 46) (Shinnie 65); Heltne Nilsen 6, Palaversa 6 (Palaversa 65); Keskinen 6, Gueye 6 (Dabbagh 65), Okkels 6 (Morris 73); Nisbet 7.

Subs not used: Doohan, Dorrington, Boyd, Ambrose.

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): O’Hara 6; Lyons 6 (Watson 81),  Wright, 7 Mayo 7, Deas 6; Murray 6 (Murray 89), Donnelly 7 (Armstrong 81), Polworth 6, Ndaba 6; Watkins 6 (Cameron 89), Wales 6 (Anderson 70).

Subs not used; McCrorie, Wilson-Brown, McKenzie, Ramsay.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 16,993

Man-of-the-match: Alexander Jensen (Aberdeen)

Conversation