Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Oday Dabbagh outlines Euro qualification target

Aberdeen loan striker Oday Dabbagh addresses the option to make his move to Pittodrie permanent and also his goal celebration with team-mate Shayden Morris

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Shayden Morris in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
January transfer window signing Oday Dabbagh is determined to fire Aberdeen to a third-placed Premiership finish and Euro qualification.

Palestine international striker Dabbagh netted a dramatic 91st minute winner to secure a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The goal came in the striker’s first appearance at Pittodrie following his arrival on loan from Belgian club Charleroi on transfer deadline day.

Dabbagh aims to become a goal-scoring “hero” at the club.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The 26-year-old’s goal from close range extended Aberdeen’s winning run to three games in all competitions.

Dabbagh outlines Euro aspiration

Dabbagh’s late strike also ensured Aberdeen remained third in the Premiership table.

He said: “I’m so happy to be a hero in this game.

“I hope to keep scoring more and more goals.

“Scoring was a really good feeling.

“It was my first home game and to score in the last minute was a really crazy feeling.

“I’m so happy.

“I have to build on this because it’s been a long time since I have had this feeling of a goal.

“I hope to keep working and pushing to score more and more goals.

“Personally I came here to help the team as much as I can and to score many goals.

“But most important for me is what we achieve as a team – to finish third and have a Euro place.”

The late winner against Kilmarnock is Dabbagh’s first goal since netting for Charleroi in a 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on November 30.

Striker hails Aberdeen supporters

That was the striker’s only goal for Charleroi in 16 appearances this season.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbbagh (C) scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He was confident the Dons would eventually break the deadlock.

The striker said: “I had this feeling we would score and we scored in the last minute.

“So, that’s why we kept pushing.

“I really appreciate everything from my teammates and the performance and the spirit to fight until the last minute.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
“We deserved it.

“Aberdeen fans also deserve it because they really support the team.

“They have a really, really crazy support.”

Dabbagh’s goal celebration with Shayden Morris

When scoring the winner Dabbagh celebrated with fellow substitute Shayden Morris.

Both players cupped their hands to the side of their heads in a sleeping gesture.

On the celebration Dabbagh said: “Shayden and I discussed the celebration before the game.

“I said, if you score or I score, we will do this celebration.

“So, I scored and we did it.”

Aberdeen have the option to make the deal for the 26-year-old striker permanent.

Dabbagh is contracted to Belgian top flight Charleroi until summer 2026.

On the option to make his Aberdeen move permanent, Dabbagh said: “I’m just thinking about doing my job and to score many goals .

“And after I will see what happens.”

Signed on transfer deadline day Dabbagh had to wait for his debut as a work visa was secured.

He watched the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline Athletic from the stands.

Why Dabbagh moved to Aberdeen

Palestine’s all time top goal-scorer made his debut when coming off the bench late on in the 2-1 win against Dundee at Dens Park.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS
Aberdeen were on a damaging winless Premiership slump that stretched to 14 games when Dabbagh arrived on loan.

Now the Reds have engineered a revival and Dabbagh has only experienced wins.

He said: “I’m so happy to bring luck for the team after a bad period.

“I hope we continue winning like this.

“I came here because Aberdeen are an historic team, one of the biggest teams in Scotland, and the project they told me about is good.

“I’m alone here so I have to adapt so fast.

“When I came here it was a really warm welcome from everyone, from team-mates and the staff.

“That helped me to be directly into the group. I appreciate that from everyone.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday.

Dabbagh said: “I will enjoy this big win and then we will think about the Celtic game.”

