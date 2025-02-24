Aberdeen fan view: Minimum entertainment turned into maximum reward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Minimum entertainment turned into maximum reward

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's dramatic late win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

A league table is a tough instrument to bluff. It is both objective and blind.

There is no tariff for degree of difficulty or artistic merit: footballers, even those attempting to make a risible shot at goal look like it had been caused by a foul, are not gymnasts.

Every game counts the same, be it a memorable one or, as here, otherwise. The trick is in reminding oneself of that when toiling to the end of a match which feels as futile as it has been insipid, and pressing on to claim all of the points on offer.

To that end, Aberdeen are blessed to have had an uncommonly deep squad this season, with game-affecting options available to be sent into action late in proceedings.

A familiar story this season

Oday Dabbagh’s day-saving intervention allowed minimum entertainment to be turned into maximum return, and was the 15th goal scored by a Dons substitute this season: a new record.

To an extent such is only to be expected, given the vastly increased number of in-game switches managers can make nowadays. But as the campaign nears its climax and stakes can be highest on days when the quality of play is not, having aces up the sleeve can be of massive significance.

Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates the win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

That is likely true of this weekend, when the table’s most striking truth is of the close competition in its middle.

To varying degrees of surprise, all six of the sides now sitting between third and eighth won their matches, meaning Aberdeen would have lost material ground to all of their chasers had they not scraped over the line at Pittodrie.

Some may have grabbed more headlines or performed more compellingly than others, but all received the same deposit into their points balance. Aberdeen, using all of the resources available, must keep them coming.

Conversation