Aberdeen fan view: Minimum entertainment turned into maximum reward

A league table is a tough instrument to bluff. It is both objective and blind.

There is no tariff for degree of difficulty or artistic merit: footballers, even those attempting to make a risible shot at goal look like it had been caused by a foul, are not gymnasts.

Every game counts the same, be it a memorable one or, as here, otherwise. The trick is in reminding oneself of that when toiling to the end of a match which feels as futile as it has been insipid, and pressing on to claim all of the points on offer.

To that end, Aberdeen are blessed to have had an uncommonly deep squad this season, with game-affecting options available to be sent into action late in proceedings.

A familiar story this season

Oday Dabbagh’s day-saving intervention allowed minimum entertainment to be turned into maximum return, and was the 15th goal scored by a Dons substitute this season: a new record.

To an extent such is only to be expected, given the vastly increased number of in-game switches managers can make nowadays. But as the campaign nears its climax and stakes can be highest on days when the quality of play is not, having aces up the sleeve can be of massive significance.

That is likely true of this weekend, when the table’s most striking truth is of the close competition in its middle.

To varying degrees of surprise, all six of the sides now sitting between third and eighth won their matches, meaning Aberdeen would have lost material ground to all of their chasers had they not scraped over the line at Pittodrie.

Some may have grabbed more headlines or performed more compellingly than others, but all received the same deposit into their points balance. Aberdeen, using all of the resources available, must keep them coming.