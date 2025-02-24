Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Kristers Tobers red card mix-up was extremely poor from Nick Walsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Kristers Tobers red card mix-up was extremely poor from Nick Walsh

Finlay Elder reviews the showing of referee Nick Walsh - and Andrew Dallas on VAR - during Aberdeen v Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers is show a second yellow by referee Nick Walsh for a foul on Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers is show a second yellow by referee Nick Walsh for a foul on Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen made it two Premiership wins in a row by beating Kilmarnock 1-0 – but how did referee Nick Walsh and VAR official Andrew Dallas perform?

The first big call of the game came after 35 minutes, when Killie’s Liam Donnelly found himself with enough space in the box to take a shot towards the Dons goal.

Donnelly scuffed his effort then hit the deck under pressure from Latvia international Kristers Tobers.

Ref Walsh pointed to the penalty spot – to the dismay of the Aberdeen players and supporters.

My first reaction was one of confusion. It looked like Donnelly just fell over, and from my angle, it was hard to see if Tobers had touched his rival.

Referee Nick Walsh awards Kilmarnock a penalty against Aberdeen for a foul on Liam Donnelly. Image: SNS.

Ultimately, Dallas on VAR intervened and recommended Walsh had a look at the monitor, and from the replays, it was clear there was minimal – if any – contact from the Aberdeen defender. It was certainly not enough to warrant a penalty kick, and the referee was correct to overrule his initial decision.

Walsh’s Tobers ‘second’ booking error was embarrassing

Worse than the penalty mistake, though, was Walsh showing a yellow and then red card to Tobers in the immediate aftermath of the “foul”.

Walsh seemed to think Tobers had already been booked, when in fact Ante Palaversa was the only booked Aberdeen player at the time.

As a referee, your cards should only be visible if you are certain with what you are awarding, and it was extremely poor to see one of Scotland’s highest-ranking officials make such an error.

Walsh quickly corrected his mistake over Tobers’ “second” booking, but cards are something which should be confirmed by the referee in communication with his support team before ever leaving their pocket.

Offside calls made harder if player is moving away from goal

Just moments after the penalty fiasco, Aberdeen thought they had taken the lead through a fine Jeppe Okkels finish.

However, another VAR check was to follow.

Okkels was just offside when the ball fell into his path from a Pape Gueye touch.

Jeppe Okkels of Aberdeen scores against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out for offside. Image: Shutterstock.
Jeppe Okkels of Aberdeen scores against Kilmarnock but it’s ruled out for offside. Image: Shutterstock.

I have always found offside calls slightly harder when a player is moving away from goal, as Okkels was.

I can understand why the assistant didn’t initially catch the offside – and I thought the VAR process from Dallas was efficient.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation