Willie Miller: My blueprint for Aberdeen shocking Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead

Aberdeen must travel to Parkhead with the belief they can do something special against Celtic because it has been shown the league leaders are not invincible.

Hibs proved it at the weekend by winning 2-1 against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

We all know Celtic are the best team in the land, but that doesn’t mean Aberdeen cannot face them in Glasgow with a positive attitude.

That attitude is what an Aberdeen side must always adopt when facing Celtic at Parkhead.

I believe Aberdeen manager Thelin has this positive mental outlook, and for him, every game is there to be won.

I don’t think Thelin will change his style or attitude for the trip to Celtic.

That forward-thinking identity under Thelin is there for everyone to see and I expect it to be on show at Parkhead tonight.

Aberdeen must approach the game the way they did in the second half of the 2-2 draw at Parkhead in October.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down at half-time, but Thelin made positive changes to go for a result – and it paid off.

When facing Celtic in Glasgow, it is vital to take your chances.

But you also have to defend properly and not switch off.

There must be an understanding you will be under pressure for long periods, and I don’t think anyone expects Aberdeen to dominate possession at Parkhead.

Kevin Nisbet rediscovering Aberdeen form

The good thing is that Aberdeen’s form is returning as they have now racked up three straight wins in all competitions.

There is a revitalised look about the squad at the moment – that is shown with striker Kevin Nisbet.

Although Nisbet didn’t take his big chance against Kilmarnock when he hit the post late on, he is now constantly getting into scoring positions.

Previously Nisbet wasn’t getting into the right positions at the right time inside the box.

On loan from Millwall until the end of the season, Scotland international Nisbet is beginning to find some form and his scoring instinct.

Tobers-Knoester building strong partnership

The Aberdeen defence are also beginning to look like a solid unit.

Centre-backs Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester were both signed in the January transfer window.

They will need a little bit more time to get a strong understanding of each other’s style of play.

However, there are positive signs Tobers and Knoester can be a strong centre-back partnership.

I’m confident Aberdeen will put in a strong performance at Parkhead.

Lessons learned from semi shocker

A harsh lesson was learned by the Dons in the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic earlier this season of how not to play against them.

You must be positive and go forward when in possession.

But you also have to be compact and resolute when you don’t have the ball.

Aberdeen were far too open in that semi-final loss at Hampden.

The Dons have to prove that Hampden horror was a one-off and will never happen again.

Aberdeen must take the game to Celtic at times, but there must also be an understanding that it is about defending resolutely and bringing energy – it must be about putting your body on the line to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Aberdeen need to have the knowledge it will be a tough test, but also maintain that positive outlook despite that.

Aberdeen must tighten grip on third place now

It is remarkable Aberdeen are third in the Premiership table, despite suffering a 14-game league winless run.

That tells a story not just about the Dons, but also the other teams in the league.

It has been a topsy-turvy season for most clubs and there is a traffic jam of teams in the league.

Aberdeen will have to be wary of the teams just below them in the table.

Sitting third is fantastic, but it is still very tight and they need to keep delivering wins if they are to finish the season in that position.