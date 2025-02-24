Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin injury update ahead of Celtic clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has delivered a full-back injury update ahead of the away league clash at Premiership leaders Celtic.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie was replaced at half-time in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday, having picked up a knock.

Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin, who came on for MacKenzie, was forced off injured mid-way through the second half.

There were concerns Aberdeen could face a full-back crisis ahead of the trip to Parkhead on Tuesday evening.

But Thelin has confirmed MacKenzie will be fit to face Celtic.

Devlin will miss the trip to Parkhead, though, and the Dons boss faces a sweat over the fitness of the right-back.

Thelin said: “Jack is available and ready.

“The medical team we have are doing a good job so he is ready to play.

“It’s too early for Nicky for tomorrow (Celtic), but let’s see in the week.

“That’s football sometimes and when it’s settled down a little bit and we could make an assessment.”

Asked if Devlin would be fit to face Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday, Thelin said: “I think it’s still too early to say, so let’s see what the week gives us.

“It’s more around the shoulder – let’s see.”