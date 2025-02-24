Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin injury update ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin injury update ahead of Celtic clash

Full-backs Devlin and MacKenzie both suffered injures in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock which meant they were unable to continue in the game.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin receives treatment before being forced off by injury in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has delivered a full-back injury update ahead of the away league clash at Premiership leaders Celtic.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie was replaced at half-time in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday, having picked up a knock.

Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin, who came on for MacKenzie, was forced off injured mid-way through the second half.

There were concerns Aberdeen could face a full-back crisis ahead of the trip to Parkhead on Tuesday evening.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie recieves medical attention on the pitch during the 1-0 Premiership win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
But Thelin has confirmed MacKenzie will be fit to face Celtic.

Devlin will miss the trip to Parkhead, though, and the Dons boss faces a sweat over the fitness of the right-back.

Thelin said: “Jack is available and ready.

“The medical team we have are doing a good job so he is ready to play.

“It’s too early for Nicky for tomorrow (Celtic), but let’s see in the week.

“That’s football sometimes and when it’s settled down a little bit and we could make an assessment.”

Asked if Devlin would be fit to face Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday, Thelin said: “I think it’s still too early to say, so let’s see what the week gives us.

“It’s more around the shoulder – let’s see.”

 

Conversation