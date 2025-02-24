Celtic v Aberdeen: Dons Score Predictor League password – and your chance to win cash

Celtic and Aberdeen meet for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night, and a correct scoreline prediction ahead of the Parkhead clash could earn you £100 with our Dons Score Predictor League… but you’ll need the password!

While the sides’ League Cup semi-final at Hampden ended in a 6-0 hammering for the Reds, both Premiership matches between the teams – in Glasgow, then Pittodrie – have been tight, with a thrilling 2-2 draw followed by a narrow Hoops win.

Predict the Celtic v Aberdeen score correctly via our Dons Score Predictor League, using the game-specific password below, and you could win £100.

Meanwhile, the reader who gets the most predictions correct over the course of the campaign and tops our final Dons Score Predictor League standings will claim a whopping £1,903.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Celtic game on Tuesday is “Jeppe”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for Aberdeen Premiership match-day 28 entries is noon on Tuesday):