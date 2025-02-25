Alexander Jensen on ramped up Aberdeen demands ahead of Celtic challenge – and watching Peter Schmeichel’s rock band

January transfer window signing Alexander Jensen is confident he can thrive in front of 60,000 fans when the Dons face Celtic at Parkhead.

The full-back says he is also relishing the pressure and expectation to win games which comes with playing for Aberdeen.

It is new territory for the 23-year-old, after starring for clubs with lesser demands.

Jensen was secured from Brommapojkarna for £545,000 during the winter window.

Although they are a top-flight club in Sweden, full-back Jensen says Brommapojkarna struggled to get a crowd of 1,000 at home games.

Moving to Aberdeen was a step up for the 23-year-old – one which will ramp up further when facing Premiership leaders Celtic in Glasgow tonight.

Jensen on higher expectations at Aberdeen

Jensen is confident he can rise to the challenge as Aberdeen bid to end a winless drought against Celtic which is now at 28 games.

He says: “In Denmark I played in the second league (with Fredericia), and in Sweden, it was good if we stayed in the top league – so the expectations here are a lot higher than in my previous clubs.

“Everything is bigger at Aberdeen, which is a massive step up from where I have been before – even the amount of people coming to the games.

“We wouldn’t get over a thousand home fans

“It’s good to play under that pressure because people expect you do to well and that makes you push yourself even more.”

Aberdeen’s deal to sign Jensen could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

The Danish defender penned a four-year deal with the Dons.

Euro qualification target for Jensen

Jensen has made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career and has been key in the Dons’ recent revival of three straight wins in all competitions.

Aberdeen sit third in the league table, and a third-placed Premiership finish is rewarded with a second-qualifying round slot for the Europa League.

Jensen said: “It would be nice to step up and play European football next season if we can do that.

“I haven’t played in European games before so it would be a huge thing for me.

“I believe we can keep in there for the third place, but there are a lot of important games coming up.”

Aberdeen will face the runaway league leaders who have racked up nine straight wins, and clean sheets, in the Premiership at Parkhead.

The Dons were the last team to take any points off Celtic on their own turf – when they drew 2-2 at Parkhead in October.

Bizarre meeting with Danish legend Peter Schmeichel – father of Celtic goalie

Jensen will come up against fellow Dane Kasper Schmeichel at Parkhead tonight.

Celtic keeper Schmeichel has been capped 111 times by Denmark.

Although Jensen has never met the Celtic stopper, he has seen his father, Manchester United legend Peter, in action… for a rock band!

Jensen said: “I’ve never met him before but I have met his father because he’s in a music band and he played at my old club Fredericia.

“He was the singer and his band played in the lounge at our stadium.

“He came to do it in front of about 100 people at my old club.

“I can’t remember any of the songs, but I think he was probably better at football!

“He wasn’t bad and he seemed to enjoy it, but everyone said he was a better goalkeeper than a singer.

“I don’t know how it came about or why it happened, but I remember our whole team was there watching.”

Jensen was signed as part of a defensive rebuild during the January window which saw the Pittodrie board splash out more than £1million on the backline.

‘Celtic will maybe not be the best I have played against, but they will be up there’

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was also secured for £600,000 from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros, centre-back Mats Knoester signed on a permanent contract.

Jensen said: “In Scottish football, it’s different to what I have been used to before.

“There is more duels, it’s more physical and you have to adapt to that.

“I have found it good and enjoy the intensity.

“Also it is more intense on the pitch and also in the surroundings, I like it.

“I watched Celtic against Bayern Munich, they are a great team.

“I expect they will be maybe not be the best I have played against but they will be up there. We have to be ready for that.

“The manager has been showing us clips of Celtic and the things we have to focus on.

“It’s going to be tough, up against players of Celtic’s levels and I am looking forward to seeing how I can adapt to that.

“That is the way to become better. I hope that’s how it works for me.

“My family will be watching the game on television, my parents, my girlfriend and her family.

“My parents are coming over for the Dundee United game on Sunday.

“It will be good to see them. I am looking forward to it.”