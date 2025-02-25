Aberdeen explain WHY Jamie McGrath opted to sign a pre-contract with Scottish Premiership rivals

Aberdeen have revealed midfielder Jamie McGrath is joining Hibs because the Pittodrie club would not offer him a four-year contract.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

McGrath has signed a four year-deal with the Easter Road club until summer 2029.

The midfielder’s Pittodrie contract expires at the end of the season, and the Dons held talks with McGrath in a bid to get him to commit to the club.

Aberdeen confirmed the 28-year-old and his representative both “made it clear” he wanted to remain at the club.

However, the Dons were not prepared to offer McGrath the length of contract he was demanding.

Hibs were willing to pitch in with a four-year deal and McGrath has opted to join the Easter Road club in the summer.

McGrath has played his last game for Aberdeen as he is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

An Aberdeen FC statement read: “Jamie McGrath will leave Aberdeen at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

“We were informed by fellow Premiership side Hibernian that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Edinburgh club.

“Both Jamie, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and his representative made it clear he was happy at Pittodrie, and was keen to stay, but we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension.

“Everyone at Aberdeen FC respects Jamie’s decision to look elsewhere, thanks him for his time at the club and wishes him all the best for his future career.”

McGrath has earned 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.

He has scored 16 goals since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2023.

‘A stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership’ – Hibs gaffer

Hibs boss David Gray said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie.

“He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third.

“It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room.

“We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”