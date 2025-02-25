Aberdeen explain WHY Jamie McGrath opted to sign a pre-contract with Scottish Premiership rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen explain WHY Jamie McGrath opted to sign a pre-contract with Scottish Premiership rivals

Aberdeen had attempted to sign Republic of Ireland international McGrath on an extended deal but he has opted to move to another Scottish top-flight club.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Aberdeen have revealed midfielder Jamie McGrath is joining Hibs because the Pittodrie club would not offer him a four-year contract.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

McGrath has signed a four year-deal with the Easter Road club until summer 2029.

The midfielder’s Pittodrie contract expires at the end of the season, and the Dons held talks with McGrath in a bid to get him to commit to the club.

Aberdeen confirmed the 28-year-old and his representative both “made it clear” he wanted to remain at the club.

However, the Dons were not prepared to offer McGrath the length of contract he was demanding.

Hibs were willing to pitch in with a four-year deal and McGrath has opted to join the Easter Road club in the summer.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath hold out his right arm to shield the ball from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo in the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
McGrath has played his last game for Aberdeen as he is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

An Aberdeen FC statement read: “Jamie McGrath will leave Aberdeen at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

“We were informed by fellow Premiership side Hibernian that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Edinburgh club.

“Both Jamie, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and his representative made it clear he was happy at Pittodrie, and was keen to stay, but we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension.

“Everyone at Aberdeen FC respects Jamie’s decision to look elsewhere, thanks him for his time at the club and wishes him all the best for his future career.”

McGrath has earned 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.

He has scored 16 goals since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2023.

‘A stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership’ – Hibs gaffer

Hibs boss David Gray said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie.

“He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third.

“It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room.

“We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”

 

