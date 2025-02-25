Aberdeen fans react to Jamie McGrath’s Hibs switch with, mainly, shrug – ‘A ghost when we struggle’

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath will move to Premiership rivals Hibs in the summer – and many Dons fans have had a similar reaction to the news.

On Tuesday morning, Hibs revealed the out-of-contract Irishman was heading to Easter Road on a four-year deal this summer.

A subsequent Aberdeen statement confirmed the sticking point over the 28-year-old’s long-mooted Pittodrie extension was the Reds’ unwillingness to commit to the same length of deal.

Shoulder surgery in January means McGrath – who returned to the Scottish top-flight from Wigan Athletic in summer 2023 – may have already played his last Dons game.

McGrath was one of Aberdeen’s top performers during new boss Jimmy Thelin’s sparkling start to life in the north-east with four goals and six assists in the league by November.

However, like most of his team-mates, McGrath struggled during the Dons’ subsequent drawn-out winless downturn, and his injury recovery has prevented him from playing any part in Aberdeen’s recent return to form.

Most supporters on social media have backed their club’s call not to give in to McGrath’s contract demands.

They pointed to factors including the wideman/attacking midfielder’s pre-surgery performances, inconsistency, age and future resale value, his suitability for Thelin’s desired fast-attacking tactical approach and the club’s opportunity to sign a more suitable (and potentially cheaper) replacement.

‘Excellent at start of season… but four-year deal would have been crazy’

Among those who were complimentary of McGrath’s contribution this term, yet understanding of the Dons’ position, Danzig66 said: “Was excellent at the start of the season, but form fell off during our nightmare run. As it did with a lot of others, too.

“Not sure I get all the negativity, but I agree a four-year deal would have been crazy.

“Jamie came in on a free, did pretty well and leaves on a free. Good luck!”

Roy Cady – who agreed the length of deal knocked back by Aberdeen (but agreed to by rivals Hibs) was too long – added: “He was by far and away our most creative player during our good start to the season.

“I’d personally have no issues with another year or two added to his contract, but four years is rather wild and I’d assume that Thelin and Co. already have others in mind for coming in.”

‘More consistent players out there’; McGrath a ‘passenger too often’

Drawing on McGrath’s performance levels during his spell at the club, Stuart Millar said: “Absolutely the correct call. Four years is mental given injury record.

“Good player, but doesn’t show it nearly often enough.

“Much better, and more consistent, players out there.”

Also noting the financial commitment which would have come with a four-year extension, Grant Heath added: “Decent player on his day, but totally correct choice not to give him a four-year deal. Likely on some serious wages.”

Michael Wilson, who also feels McGrath, while talented, has blown hot and cold during his time in red, added: “He has served us well and on his day a great player. Provided us with some important goals and had a good few assists.

“Unfortunately, he was a passenger too often, which was frustrating.”

Aberdeen fans fire back at my Nilsen deal comparisons and McGrath being one of Dons best players

There were several other replies to my own post about McGrath on X which noted the long contract the Dons handed to Norwegian 32-year-old midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in the summer.

Many hit back at my post, which read: “Sivert Nilsen was signed on a three-year deal, aged 32 (decent player, don’t get me wrong).

“But Jamie McGrath (arguably the best player at Aberdeen) couldn’t be offered a 4-year deal which would END when he was 32?

“How do people feel about this?”

Ciaran Fowler said: “Committing to four-year deal blocks pathways for some of our youth players and is probably not something the club wanted.

“Age is your main point here, but I think it’s probably more a wage and finance thing and the business we’ve done in January probably is the evidence.”

Richard Flett said: “Club will be vindicated here I think.

“Player is injured for the season. He is not guaranteed a place next season.

“Four-year deal is a risk.”

@MattTheTank2021 said: “Better value to be had elsewhere I think.

“Better to sign players with a potentially higher ceiling as per the player trading model of the club.”

On the Nilsen comparison, @afc1903mad said: “Totally different positions. It means different expectations and physicalities on the body.

“McGrath will have played less than 50% of the season for Aberdeen.

“I trust Thelin/(recruitment chief Nuno) de Almeida have identified a better option.”

Graham Aitken added: “I felt Nilsen was a one-off signing as Thelin wanted him in to help implement his style for first season or two. Can’t see us going for a 32-year-old again unless they are a stand-out.”

McGrath ‘best player at Aberdeen’ shout gets ‘rage bait’ accusation

Several fans took umbrage to the suggestion McGrath could be Aberdeen’s best player, with Jay Moir saying: “Nowhere near the best player. Been non existent for months.

“Good player on his day, but doesn’t have enough days.”

@HeavenlyDancers2 added: “Best player? Far from it. Far too inconsistent for a start. Great player when team are doing well, but becomes a ghost when we struggle.”

@CraigLG8 said: “‘Best player’……far, far from it. Had some good moments. Far too inconsistent, injury prone, posted missing in tough games – even (last season’s interim boss Neil) Warnock saw that, wanting four-year contract.

“No thanks and goodbye.”

Alluding to McGrath’s penalty miss in November’s 2-1 home Premiership win over Rangers, Buster Bronco added: “This is rage bait for engagement surely. Since McGrath missed that pen he’s stunk up the gaff.”