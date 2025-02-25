Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows lessons will be learned from Celtic mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows lessons will be learned from Celtic mauling

Dons manager expects strong response as he turns his thoughts to Sunday's New Firm derby against Dundee United

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has told his side they will learn the harsh lessons from their 5-1 mauling by Celtic.

The Dons were punished for failing to take their chances by a clinical Celtic, but with a huge derby game against Dundee United next up at Pittodrie on Sunday, Thelin is adamant his side will respond against the Tangerines.

The Dons boss said: “We have to learn and improve for an important game against Dundee United.

“In terms of affecting confidence – it’s not going to happen. We are clear that we want to achieve, and we will focus on that.

“We will still challenge for the third spot and Europe. It’s a really important game against Dundee United.

“But I am 100 percent sure we will be strong. We’ll take the learning points from this game and be ready.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shouts instructions to his side at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Thelin finds positives despite defeat

The Dons wasted two great chances in the first 10 minutes in Glasgow as Oday Dabbagh and Kevin Nisbet both failed to test Kasper Schmeichel in the Celtic goal.

They were duly punished by a ruthless Hoops side as goals from Daizen Maeda, Jota and Callum McGregor gave the champions a 3-0 lead.

Substitute Hyunjun Yang added a fourth before Dons substitute Shayden Morris netted for Aberdeen in the final minute.

Shayden Morris pulled a goal back for his side at Celtic. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris pulled a goal back for his side at Celtic. Image: SNS.

However, the Hoops responded with a fifth goal in injury-time as Maeda grabbed his second of the game to secure a comprehensive victory for the home side.

Thelin said: “An overall result of 5-1 is too much in the end.

“But in terms of how we want to grow as a team, some parts of the first half were good.

“We created chances, but they were beating us in the small percentages in the duels and they scored three goals in not many more chances.

“They were really clinical – it’s difficult to go out in the second half at 3-0 and Celtic are really good at what they do.

“You have to take your chances in these moments.

“You have to open up when you are chasing and the balance of the game changes.

“The way the goals arrived was too soft. When you lose the ball in the wrong areas, they can punish you. We have to be stronger and take care of the ball better.

“In our journey as a team, we have to learn about these extra percentages in that quality. Some parts of the game were good – but it was 5-1 in the end.

“It’s difficult to talk about good things with this result. We have to grow and I believe we will do that.”

Delight for Celtic manager Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted to see his side bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Hibernian at the weekend with a 5-1 win against the Dons.

The Hoops manager said: “The result and scoreline was very impressive. Our goals in the first half were very good, but I wasn’t too happy with our pressing, although our mentality was impressive.

“It’s a really pleasing scoreline against a team which has found some form again and have some really good players.

“One of the traits in this team is the resilience, and any moment this season when we’ve had a bump, the mentality is to come again and I felt we did that.”

