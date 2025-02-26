Fan view: Aberdeen not rewarded for Parkhead passing – but finishing touch was only missing attacking piece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Aberdeen not rewarded for Parkhead passing – but finishing touch was only missing attacking piece

In their ability to play the ball sharply and receive it under duress, Aberdeen were much closer to their early-season identity at Celtic, writes Chris Crighton.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels (L) and Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action at Parkhead. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

If the preceding three victories counted as a revival for the formerly floundering Aberdeen, it was too early in it to be leaping into the deep end at dominant champions Celtic with a bee in their bonnets.

The leak may have been plugged, but the keel is not yet even enough to withstand the waves of the Hoops’ counterattack.

Respect, though, to the Dons for giving it a more adequate go than could have been expected. They have not always played with confidence this season, nor looked as if they believed they could stand toe to toe with their opponents.

Yet here, in the face of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, they approached matters with exactly that mindset, and the assurance with which they moved the ball will stand them in good stead for tasks to come.

They should not be overly put off by how little good it did them.

Having found the Easter Road pitch millimetres too short to avoid defeat on Saturday, any space made available to Celtic within the white lines was always likely to be savagely exploited by an angered home side, and the bold – brazen, even – openness of the aggressive Aberdeen shape played squarely into their much-wrung hands.

But in terms of their ability to play the ball sharply and receive it under duress, this was materially closer to Aberdeen’s early-season form than their blunt and inattentive offerings of recent months.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet, left, looks dejected against Celtic. Image: SNS.
If they could ally this to some lethality in front of goal – a commodity which could have significantly narrowed the gap here had it not been so glaringly absent – they will be a far harder proposition for their remaining opponents than they have presented to their last few.

The score can be quickly forgotten, so long as they remember the qualities they still possess.

