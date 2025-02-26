Defiant Jimmy Thelin on why Aberdeen can’t change attacking approach despite Celtic pain

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will not sacrifice his beliefs for pragmatism despite seeing his side suffer a heavy defeat at Celtic.

The Dons were beaten 5-1 by the champions at Celtic Park and learned some valuable lessons in the process, after a clinical Hoops side swept Thelin’s team aside in Glasgow.

Thelin makes no apologies for committing men forward and trying to take the game to Celtic on their own patch.

It was a commendable approach by the Reds gaffer, who has the distinction of being the only manager to see his team score in the Premiership at Celtic Park this season (three times).

But given the heavy defeat, Thelin could be forgiven for pondering whether to alter his approach.

However, it seems unlikely.

Thelin said: “You can challenge the game here in different ways. You can play really, really low and defend, and just try to survive, but we try to grow with our identity.

“Of course, we didn’t want 5-1, but we’re trying to believe in something and get better for the future. But we also have to keep challenging in the short term.

“Celtic punish you when you lose the ball in the wrong area. They are so quick there and clinical and we need to protect the ball better when we have it ourselves in some areas.

“When we lose the ball, when we play to someone and they step in front, we are quite open and then they accelerate the game.

“We have to have a stronger belief and take care of the ball in a better way – but we also must look at how we defend.”

‘We have to learn this extra percent in quality’

Oday Dabbagh, Kevin Nisbet, Jeppe Okkels and Shayden Morris all passed up terrific chances to score before Morris netted a consolation effort in the last minute.

In contrast, the champions were clinical.

But Thelin is adamant his side’s confidence and belief will not be dented by their heavy defeat at Celtic.

He said: “There’s a lot for us to learn and what we have to learn is this extra percent in quality.

“How you defend, how you use your chances you created when you are in and around the box and keep the balance when they are so good in these transitions.

“We have to take the learning points, but of course, 5-1 is a little bit too much when you start a game like that.

“You know when you go to Celtic Park, when you get the chances you have to at least get a goal from one of these to get a better rhythm of the game.

“It’s hard when you have had a good performance in the first half, but it’s 3-0 at half-time.

“When you have to chase something you open up and then the balance of the game changes quite quickly.

“We have to learn now, improve and move on for the next game, which is an important game for us at home now against Dundee United.”

Some positives in defeat for Aberdeen boss

The margin of defeat was a sore one to take for the Dons boss, especially after watching his side create but fail to convert several terrific chances to score against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Thelin did not enjoy the outcome, but – despite the scoreline – he believes there were positives to be found in his side’s display.

Thelin said: “It’s difficult to talk about good things when you’re losing 5-1, but the way we created the chances in the first half is good.

“Some parts of the game were good, but it’s still 5-1 and that’s why we have to learn this difference – over the season it’s become many points.

“When you’re facing them in Glasgow you have to also believe in what you’re doing.

“How can you otherwise grow in the way you want to grow if you don’t challenge yourself?

“We will learn from this, and we have to grow. I really believe we’re going to do that.”