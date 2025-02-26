Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester shifts focus to battle for third spot and vows to learn lessons from Celtic loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester shifts focus to battle for third spot and vows to learn lessons from Celtic loss

Dons defender aiming for a swift response after his side suffer heaviest league defeat of the season at Celtic.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen new signing Mats Knoester stands beside the club's badge which is displayed on a wall at the Cormack Park training complex.
Aberdeen's Mats Knoester at the club's Cormack Park complex. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester is focused on showing his side’s midweek mauling at Celtic Park is little more than a blip as the Dons step up their bid to be best of the rest in Scottish football.

Jimmy Thelin’s side were punished by a clinical Hoops side as they suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season in the 5-1 loss to the champions on Tuesday.

The Dons are licking their wounds, but Knoester is determined to bounce back when his side host Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Dutchman said: “It’s a big game and if we win that, you don’t forget about the Celtic game, but at least we can turn it into a positive again.

“There’s a lot to take from the game. Celtic are a great team and you can see that in the clinical finishes, how effective they are.

“But still we had our chances. If the result is good this weekend, I think we can speak about learning our lesson.

“I think we’ve shown in the past few weeks that we can be confident in challenging for third due to the results we have taken out of those games, except for this one.

“I’m pretty confident we can go for that third spot.”

Team spirit stands out for Knoester

Knoester has only been at the Dons for four weeks but the former Ferencvaros stopper has seen enough in his short time from Thelin’s squad to believe they can challenge for third spot.

He said: “I wasn’t here before so I saw a few things, but I think what I noticed in the first few weeks is that there’s really a team that’s going for it together.

“I also heard that even though the results were not good before there was no pointing fingers and stuff like that.

“There’s really a team on the pitch and also off the pitch. That’s the thing I’ve noticed.”

‘We weren’t clinical enough’

The manner of the Dons’ Glasgow defeat was hard to take for manager Jimmy Thelin and his players.

Aberdeen created several great chances but only managed to take one of them at the home of the champions, who punished the visitors for every chance squandered in ruthless fashion.

Mats Knoester, right, could not prevent Celtic's Daizen Maeda from opening the scoring on Tuesday. Image: PA 
Mats Knoester, right, could not prevent Celtic's Daizen Maeda from opening the scoring on Tuesday. Image: PA

It made for a frustrating evening at Celtic Park for deadline day signing Knoester and his team-mates.

He said: “Of course, after 5-1 it’s hard to speak about positive things, but I do think if you look at the bigger picture we had some big opportunities to score a goal and I think the biggest difference was they are so clinical.

“One chance, or not even a 100% chance, is a goal and I think that was basically the story of the first half.

“Every chance was a goal and we weren’t clinical enough and also sometimes we missed a little bit of smartness like making a foul or taking the speed out of the game.

“But I think we have to take our lesson out of it and not be too negative even though it was a big loss.”

Knoester sees cause for optimism

Being on the receiving end of a 5-1 defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Knoesters but he believes his side should reflect on the positive aspects of their performance.

Improvement is needed but the defender pointed to his side’s overall play and the chances created as cause for optimism.

He said: “I think we can still take positives out of here.

“The positives are the chances we created, the way we tried to play football sometimes and not just kick it long and wait for them.

“We were sometimes very strong in the counter-attack and we exposed them in the transition.

Mats Knoester during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Mats Knoester during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“I do think it’s a better thing to stick to your way of playing because we still created quite a few chances and I’ve heard it’s not easy here.

“A lot of opponents just sit back, go down and they still lose. So I think it’s much better to try and be brave and stick to your way of playing football.

“I think the difference is, if we could punish them in the beginning, that can be the difference between turning a game around.”

