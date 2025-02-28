Joe Harper: Why Aberdeen were right not to offer Jamie McGrath a four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Why Aberdeen were right not to offer Jamie McGrath a four-year deal

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Hibs and will join the Easter Road club in the summer.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen were right not to offer Jamie McGrath a four-year contract – even if the outcome is the midfielder moving to a Premiership rival.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibs and will join them on a four-year contract in the summer.

McGrath’s contract at Pittodrie expires at the end of the season and he had been free to speak to any interested clubs since the winter window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen had been locked in talks with McGrath and his representative for months in a bid to get the midfielder to pen an extended Dons contract.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
The Reds wanted to retain McGrath as he has been an influential player since arriving at Pittodrie in summer 2023.

A four-year contract is too long

Aberdeen insisted McGrath and his representative made it clear he was happy at the club and keen to stay at Pittodrie beyond the summer – however, McGrath also wanted the security of a four-year  contract.

Aberdeen were not prepared to offer it, but Hibs were.

It was the right call by the Dons because a four-year deal is far too long, especially for a player who is 28 years old.

I would happily have offered McGrath a two or even three-year deal, but four is too much.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Celtic's Arne Engels in action in the 2-2 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
A four-year contract should only be given to an exciting young player who is expected to develop and be sold on at a significant profit.

A long deal gives the young player the breathing space to break into the team and make a considerable impact over a season or two.

Four-year deals are for rising talents

If a player makes that impact, a four-year deal puts the Dons firmly in the driving seat if any clubs come calling with the option to sign.

A long-term contract allows the Dons the scope to ramp up a transfer fee if there is still a couple of years left on it.

That is the perfect scenario for Aberdeen’s trading model of a young player having a sustained impact in the first team before being sold for a substantial fee.

At 28 and having been at a number of clubs already, McGrath does not fit into that model.

Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Obviously it is frustrating McGrath has opted to go to one of Aberdeen’s main rivals in the Premiership.

However, it is his prerogative to look elsewhere and make the move he believes is best for his career.

Aberdeen boss will have a plan-B when McGrath goes

McGrath was very impressive early in the season when Aberdeen raced to their record-breaking 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Like many of his Dons team-mates, his influence faded as the side’s form crashed with the winless slump in the Premiership.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath scores against St Mirren. Image: SNS
McGrath is currently out with a shoulder injury for the rest of the season, so has played his last game for the Reds.

I am sure Aberdeen boss Thelin and his recruitment team have signing targets already lined up as a replacement for McGrath in the summer.

The Dons had opened talks on a new deal with McGrath many months ago.

The longer it dragged on without a resolution, Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida will have been working on their Plan B.

