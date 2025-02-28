Joe Harper: Why Aberdeen were right not to offer Jamie McGrath a four-year deal

Aberdeen were right not to offer Jamie McGrath a four-year contract – even if the outcome is the midfielder moving to a Premiership rival.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibs and will join them on a four-year contract in the summer.

McGrath’s contract at Pittodrie expires at the end of the season and he had been free to speak to any interested clubs since the winter window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen had been locked in talks with McGrath and his representative for months in a bid to get the midfielder to pen an extended Dons contract.

The Reds wanted to retain McGrath as he has been an influential player since arriving at Pittodrie in summer 2023.

A four-year contract is too long

Aberdeen insisted McGrath and his representative made it clear he was happy at the club and keen to stay at Pittodrie beyond the summer – however, McGrath also wanted the security of a four-year contract.

Aberdeen were not prepared to offer it, but Hibs were.

It was the right call by the Dons because a four-year deal is far too long, especially for a player who is 28 years old.

I would happily have offered McGrath a two or even three-year deal, but four is too much.

A four-year contract should only be given to an exciting young player who is expected to develop and be sold on at a significant profit.

A long deal gives the young player the breathing space to break into the team and make a considerable impact over a season or two.

Four-year deals are for rising talents

If a player makes that impact, a four-year deal puts the Dons firmly in the driving seat if any clubs come calling with the option to sign.

A long-term contract allows the Dons the scope to ramp up a transfer fee if there is still a couple of years left on it.

That is the perfect scenario for Aberdeen’s trading model of a young player having a sustained impact in the first team before being sold for a substantial fee.

At 28 and having been at a number of clubs already, McGrath does not fit into that model.

Obviously it is frustrating McGrath has opted to go to one of Aberdeen’s main rivals in the Premiership.

However, it is his prerogative to look elsewhere and make the move he believes is best for his career.

Aberdeen boss will have a plan-B when McGrath goes

McGrath was very impressive early in the season when Aberdeen raced to their record-breaking 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Like many of his Dons team-mates, his influence faded as the side’s form crashed with the winless slump in the Premiership.

McGrath is currently out with a shoulder injury for the rest of the season, so has played his last game for the Reds.

I am sure Aberdeen boss Thelin and his recruitment team have signing targets already lined up as a replacement for McGrath in the summer.

The Dons had opened talks on a new deal with McGrath many months ago.

The longer it dragged on without a resolution, Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida will have been working on their Plan B.