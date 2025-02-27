Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines development plan for Alfie Bavidge and other teen loan stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines development plan for Alfie Bavidge and other teen loan stars

Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge has scored five goals in seven games for Inverness Caledonian Thistle since going to the League One club on loan in January.

Alfie Bavidge pictured in action for Aberdeen. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alfie Bavidge pictured in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge will be given the opportunity to force his way into the first-team squad in the summer, insists boss Jimmy Thelin.

Bavidge has hit the goal trail since being sent on loan to Inverness Caley Thistle during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has scored five goals in seven League One appearances for the Highland club.

Aberdeen Youth Academy product Bavidge had previously spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship Ayr United, scoring twice.

Striker Bavidge has already featured for the Dons’ first-team – coming off the bench five times in the 2022/23 season.

Alfie Bavidge (Inverness) tussles with Ali Spalding (Arbroath) during the Scottish League 1 match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield.(c) Dave Johnston
Alfie Bavidge, right, tussles with Ali Spalding (Arbroath) during the Scottish League One match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield. Image: Dave Johnston.

However, Bavidge’s last appearance for the Dons was as a substitute in a 3-0 Premiership win against St Mirren at Pittodrie in May 2023.

Bavidge is among a host of rising Aberdeen teen stars currently on loan in the Scottish lower leagues.

Thelin says he will give them the chance to shine in the summer as he will “always look in-house” before making any transfer window raids.

Adam Emslie returns to Cove Rangers

Midfielder Alfie Stewart is also on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle and has made eight appearances, scoring once.

Winger Adam Emslie made such a positive impact at Cove Rangers he was recalled by the Dons from his loan spell on transfer deadline day of the January window.

Dylan Lobban playing for Aberdeen and Adam Emslie in Cove Rangers colours during Blair Yule's Cove testimonial in the summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Dylan Lobban playing for Aberdeen, left, and Adam Emslie in Cove Rangers colours during Blair Yule’s Cove testimonial in the summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Emslie, 19, scored six goals and pitched in with six assists in 19 Cove appearances.

However, earlier this month Emslie returned to League One Cove on loan until the end of the season.

Also on loan at Cove are Dons midfielder Findlay Marshall and right-back Dylan Lobban.

Opportunity for teen stars to shine

Marshall, 18, has scored seven times in 22 appearances for Cove, with Lobban, 19, racking up 18 appearances for the Balmoral Stadium club.

Defender Blair McKenzie, 19, is on loan at League One Montrose and has made 21 appearances, scoring once.

Banks o Dee's Alasdair Stark and Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall in action in the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shiled final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banks o Dee’s Alasdair Stark and Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall, right, in action in the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shiled final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Thelin said: “Players like Alfie Bavidge have scored some important goals and they are also getting exposure to games.

“Let’s see how the squad will form itself in the summer.

“That’s still a while away, but now we have to focus on that.

“When you try to plan the squad for next season you always look in the house first before you make some decisions outside.

“So that’s the processes we have.

“But the decisions haven’t been made yet.”

Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bavidge, Marshall, Emslie, Stewart and Lobban are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Defender McKenzie is contracted until the end of the season.

Fletcher Boyd off the bench at Celtic

The players out on loan were integral to the Aberdeen under-18s team who won the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title last season.

One teen from the side, Fletcher Boyd, has progressed into the first-team set up.

Boyd made a sensational impact last season with two goals in his first two appearances for Aberdeen.

This season the 17-year-old made two appearances in the League Cup group stages under Thelin in July.

However, Boyd then had to wait until this month to get his next first-team action when coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline.

Boyd also came off the bench in the 5-1 league defeat at Celtic on Tuesday.

Teen stars all impressing on loan

Teen Boyd is progressing along the pathway to first team action under Thelin.

And the Dons boss is keeping close tabs on the other teens at the club who are out on loan as they bid to follow Boyd.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd with head coach Jimmy Thelin during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd with head coach Jimmy Thelin during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “The players who are out on loan often train with us, so it is good to have them here doing that.

“It is good to also have them in our training environment and for them also to go out and get the game-time.

“They are all doing really well.”

Conversation