Defender Kristers Tobers explains why Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Kristers Tobers explains why Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back

Centre-back gives the lowdown on why the Aberdeen defence will continue to play out from the back and also keep a high line.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

Defender Kristers Tobers insists Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Latvian international skipper Tobers says a passing build-up from defence is part of the Swede’s footballing strategy, and will stay that way.

Signed in the January transfer window for £600,000 from Swiss club Grasshoppers, Tobers says he relishes playing that style.

It has backfired at times this season but Tobers says the Dons will persevere with playing out from the back.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

However the 24-year-old accepts the Dons must be wary of overplaying from the back when using that tactic.

Searching for that right balance

Aberdeen’s recent winning revival ground to a halt when losing 5-1 to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday.

Tobers said: “We want people to break out and use the ball.

“Of course, I think we just need to find a balance also, not to overplay sometimes.

“Then we also need to understand when we can play and when we can make the possession count.

“Maybe sometimes when we can just play an easy ball behind the back or using our fast wingers on the side.

“I just need to feel the moment when we can play and the coach wants us to play from the back as well.

“I prefer to play with the ball and not play too direct.

“But we just need to understand the game when it’s possible to play and when it’s possible to go a little bit more direct as well.”

Tobers was signed in January as part of a defensive rebuild with centre-back Mats Knoester secured following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Full-back Alexander Jensen was signed in a £545,000 deal from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

(L-R) Aberdeens Shayden Morris, Alexander Jensen and Kristers Tobers applaud fans at full after the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
(L-R) Aberdeens Shayden Morris, Alexander Jensen and Kristers Tobers applaud fans at full after the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington was taken in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

All were secured for not only their defensive strengths but also the ability to play out from the back.

Aware of dangers with a high line

Under Thelin the defenders also have to play a high line.

Tobers admits that brings risks such as long balls in behind and counter-attacks.

He said: “We like to play the high line but with that as defenders we have to be aware of when to intercept the ball.

“We also need to be aware of the long balls behind.

“And the goalkeepers are kicking the balls quite long behind our back so we need to be careful of the balls behind us.

“Just a little bit of this is instinct.

“For us, we just need to feel the moment when we can go to press as defenders.

“So, for us as defenders, we just need to be ready for a counter-attack.

“And to get that feeling of when we can press but also being aware of the attackers of the opponents.”

Tobers was one of six new additions during the winter transfer window.

Striker Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi ) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) were also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (R) and Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh in action during the 5-1 Premiership loss at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers (R) and Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh in action during the 5-1 Premiership loss at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have the option to make the deals for Dabbagh and Okkels permanent.

Singing in front of Dons team-mates

Tobers insists the new arrivals have quickly integrated into Thelin’s team.

And each new player had to sing a song to their team-mates when arriving at the club.

He said: “Spending time together is important.

“To bond and joke with one another makes everyone stay together.

“It is about being here (Cormack Park) as a group every day, breakfast, lunch and whenever we’re together, in the dressing room.

“As new players, we all had to sing the day before the Hibernian game.

“So also we had our singing practice as well and that went well.

“There was a lot of laughter throughout which got the chemistry going in the team which is very positive.”

What did Tobers sing?

“It’s a traditional Latvian song I sang,” he said.

“I wanted to sing it for the lads.

“They clapped, it was good.

“I was quite happy about my performance.”

Conversation