Defender Kristers Tobers explains why Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back

Defender Kristers Tobers insists Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Latvian international skipper Tobers says a passing build-up from defence is part of the Swede’s footballing strategy, and will stay that way.

Signed in the January transfer window for £600,000 from Swiss club Grasshoppers, Tobers says he relishes playing that style.

It has backfired at times this season but Tobers says the Dons will persevere with playing out from the back.

However the 24-year-old accepts the Dons must be wary of overplaying from the back when using that tactic.

Searching for that right balance

Aberdeen’s recent winning revival ground to a halt when losing 5-1 to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday.

Tobers said: “We want people to break out and use the ball.

“Of course, I think we just need to find a balance also, not to overplay sometimes.

“Then we also need to understand when we can play and when we can make the possession count.

“Maybe sometimes when we can just play an easy ball behind the back or using our fast wingers on the side.

“I just need to feel the moment when we can play and the coach wants us to play from the back as well.

“I prefer to play with the ball and not play too direct.

“But we just need to understand the game when it’s possible to play and when it’s possible to go a little bit more direct as well.”

Tobers was signed in January as part of a defensive rebuild with centre-back Mats Knoester secured following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Full-back Alexander Jensen was signed in a £545,000 deal from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington was taken in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

All were secured for not only their defensive strengths but also the ability to play out from the back.

Aware of dangers with a high line

Under Thelin the defenders also have to play a high line.

Tobers admits that brings risks such as long balls in behind and counter-attacks.

He said: “We like to play the high line but with that as defenders we have to be aware of when to intercept the ball.

“We also need to be aware of the long balls behind.

“And the goalkeepers are kicking the balls quite long behind our back so we need to be careful of the balls behind us.

“Just a little bit of this is instinct.

“For us, we just need to feel the moment when we can go to press as defenders.

“So, for us as defenders, we just need to be ready for a counter-attack.

“And to get that feeling of when we can press but also being aware of the attackers of the opponents.”

Tobers was one of six new additions during the winter transfer window.

Striker Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi ) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) were also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to make the deals for Dabbagh and Okkels permanent.

Singing in front of Dons team-mates

Tobers insists the new arrivals have quickly integrated into Thelin’s team.

And each new player had to sing a song to their team-mates when arriving at the club.

He said: “Spending time together is important.

“To bond and joke with one another makes everyone stay together.

“It is about being here (Cormack Park) as a group every day, breakfast, lunch and whenever we’re together, in the dressing room.

“As new players, we all had to sing the day before the Hibernian game.

“So also we had our singing practice as well and that went well.

“There was a lot of laughter throughout which got the chemistry going in the team which is very positive.”

What did Tobers sing?

“It’s a traditional Latvian song I sang,” he said.

“I wanted to sing it for the lads.

“They clapped, it was good.

“I was quite happy about my performance.”