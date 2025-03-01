Richard Gordon: Aberdeen win v Dundee United would set up enticing Dons run – as race for Europe intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen win v Dundee United would set up enticing Dons run – as race for Europe intensifies

Defeat on Sunday and the Queen’s Park cup-tie is tougher, as are games v St Johnstone, Motherwell and Ross County. Beat United, and the Reds will be licking their lips.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

Aberdeen’s recent mini-revival came to a shuddering halt on Tuesday night when, for the second time this season, Celtic battered them in Glasgow.

Unlike in the semi-final back in November, though, Aberdeen were well in the match, and could have been 2-0 up within 10 minutes. Oday Dabbagh and Kevin Nisbet should have scored.

Jeppe Okkels also had a big chance before the break, and Shayden Morris blew one in the second half – rarely will they have created so many clear-cut opportunities at Parkhead.

And yet, even though Brendan Rodgers’ side failed to hit their regular heights, and were barely out of second (perhaps even third) gear, they hit the Dons for five!

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores his side's opener against Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda scores his side’s opener against Aberdeen. Image: PA.

It was therefore a strange game.

But that does not matter. What does is the players having the resilience to shrug off the disappointment, and avoid potentially slipping back into the kind of slump they have just emerged from.

To do so, they will have to be more clinical at one end, and defend significantly better at the other. Their performance in both areas was unacceptable at Celtic Park.

There is a decent sequence of fixtures coming up, but only if they can do the business against Dundee United on Sunday afternoon. If that goes wrong, the Queen’s Park cup-tie becomes tougher, as do the following games against St Johnstone, Motherwell and Ross County. Beat United, and that run looks altogether more enticing.

Jim Goodwin’s men will head north rightly aggrieved by another ridiculous VAR call which contributed significantly to their loss against the Premiership’s form side, Hibernian, and both teams, along with Hearts, are now very much in the mix for the European places.

Dundee United’s Sam Dalby scores against Hibs before his goal was ruled out following a lengthy VAR check. Image: SNS.

Hibs have now surpassed the Dons earlier unbeaten run, and are without defeat in 12, moving level with United just a point off third place.

With Hearts having lost just once in nine matches, and now in the top half, the battle is really heating up, and this weekend’s Edinburgh derby could be pivotal.

As things stand, the momentum is with the capital pair, but as we have seen this season, that can change very quickly, and if they are to withstand the challenge, Aberdeen cannot afford to slip back into damaging old habits.

The next few weeks will tell us a lot about the contenders.

I would expect all four clubs to make the top six, but St Mirren, and perhaps Motherwell, cannot be discounted, and even Ross County and Kilmarnock, currently preoccupied with avoiding possible relegation, cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Makenzie Kirk scores the winning goal for St Johnstone against Ross County.
Makenzie Kirk nets the winner for St Johnstone against Ross County. Image: SNS.

The only two sides who can be go head-to-head at Dens this afternoon – and that promises to be a tense, and potentially decisive, 90 minutes.

Dundee are on a five-match losing streak, matching the worst run suffered by any top-flight team this season, and have plummeted down the table. Lose by two or more goals to St Johnstone, and they will be bottom.

Despite back-to-back defeats against Kilmarnock and Hearts, Saints are on their best run since Simo Valakari arrived, and if they can follow-up their midweek victory over County, it would deliver a blow Tony Docherty’s side might struggle to recover from.

Barry Ferguson’s Rangers appointment was mind-blowing – but job until end of season is simple

The big news at the start of the week was the appointment of Barry Ferguson as Rangers manager.

Under no other circumstances would the Ibrox club have hired a former Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic gaffer, and the announcement, when it came, was mind-blowing.

The board are clearly hoping his legendary status will buy them some time, and bringing in “Rangers men” like Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor will have chimed with a large chunk of the fanbase.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates his team’s victory at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

The quartet certainly understand the peculiar demands of representing the club, and it will be a very different environment to that experienced under Philippe Clement.

After a horrendous start for the new regime at Kilmarnock, they made a massive call at 2-0 down – and went on to win comfortably.

Maintaining that will not be easy, given the limitations of the squad, but the job is simply to reach the end of the campaign without incurring further significant damage.

Conversation