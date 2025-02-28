Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Kristers Tobers injury update ahead of New Firm derby

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident defender Kristers Tobers will be fit for the New Firm derby against Dundee United.

Latvian international Tobers was substituted in the second half of the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday after picking up a knock.

Thelin confirmed the January transfer window signing trained at Cormack Park today.

And he expects Tobers to be fit to fit Dundee United on Sunday in a mammoth clash in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Thelin said: “I think Kristers will be available.

“He trained today so there shouldn’t be any problem with him. Let’s see.”

Meanwhile, striker Ester Sokler, Dante Polvara and Jack Milne have all ramped up their rehabilitation and are on course to return from injury soon.

Progress report on injured trio

Striker Sokler, who has scored seven times this season, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 loss to Ross County on January 2.

Midfielder Polvara has been ruled out since the 3-0 win away to Elgin City on January 18 in the Scottish Cup.

Defender Milne has been absent since undergoing surgery in mid-December on an ankle injury.

Thelin said: “Ester, Dante and Jack all started training with the team last week.

“They still have some more time to do with the team to be inside the squad.

“But at least they’re training with the squad now on the pitch.”