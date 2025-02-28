Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Kristers Tobers injury update ahead of New Firm derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Kristers Tobers injury update ahead of New Firm derby

Latvian international centre-back was substituted in the second half of the 5-1 loss to Celtic after suffering an injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident defender Kristers Tobers will be fit for the New Firm derby against Dundee United.

Latvian international Tobers was substituted in the second half of the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday after picking up a knock.

Thelin confirmed the January transfer window signing trained at Cormack Park today.

And he expects Tobers to be fit to fit Dundee United on Sunday in a mammoth clash in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “I think Kristers will be available.

“He trained today so there shouldn’t be any problem with him. Let’s see.”

Meanwhile, striker Ester Sokler, Dante Polvara and Jack Milne have all ramped up their rehabilitation and are on course to return from injury soon.

Progress report on injured trio

Striker Sokler, who has scored seven times this season, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 loss to Ross County on January 2.

Midfielder Polvara has been ruled out since the 3-0 win away to Elgin City on January 18 in the Scottish Cup.

Defender Milne has been absent since undergoing surgery in mid-December on an ankle injury.

Thelin said: “Ester, Dante and Jack all started training with the team last week.

“They still have some more time to do with the team to be inside the squad.

“But at least they’re training with the squad now on the pitch.”

Conversation